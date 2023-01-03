Experts hope 2023 will bring a strong but steady year for the real estate industry, despite data showing a decrease in house prices.
Ballarat house prices fell 4.6 per cent in 2022, according to property data provider CoreLogic, which calculated property growth rates based on its own home value index.
The median house price in Ballarat is currently about $574,000.
In Geelong, house prices have dropped at almost the same rate, with a decrease of 4.9 per cent, showing a median price of $752,811.
In Bendigo, prices are almost the same with a decrease of 0.1 per cent.
Ballarat Real Estate general manager Allister Morrison said the market was starting to stabilise.
Low interest rates and high demand pushed up house prices during the pandemic.
Then 2022 was plagued with continuous interest rate rises while the Australian Reserve Bank tried to curb inflation.
"We're coming into what I would call a more normalised market," Mr Morrison said.
He said there would be some areas with surprising growth while some might struggle more.
"[That] is what we would normally find in a normal market," Mr Morrison said.
"Buyers and sellers can operate more at ease I suppose; the prices will be more predictable, but there will still be some strength in certain areas."
During December and leading into 2023, Mr Morrison said well-established suburbs were performing strongly.
These include Wendouree, older parts of Alfredton and Soldiers Hill.
While other industries in Ballarat tend to slow down over the summer break, Mr Morrison said January would continue to be busy as people moved into the area and students got settled.
He said there were also people who travelled and found they wanted to invest in the area.
"It's crazy the amount of people that we sell investment properties to over this period of time," Mr Morrison said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
