The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Ballarat house prices fall but real estate industry experts hopeful for a steady year

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
View of Ballarat from the Black Hill lookout. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Experts hope 2023 will bring a strong but steady year for the real estate industry, despite data showing a decrease in house prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.