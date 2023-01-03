Ballarat is facing a shortage of blood and plasma donations, particularly over the summer period.
From December to the end of January, Lifeblood Victoria needs at least another 375 people to donate blood to meet health demands in the region.
A spokesperson from Lifeblood Victoria said their organisation was especially on the hunt for those with O and A blood types.
"These blood groups account for at least 83 per cent of the population in Victoria," the said.
"O (blood type) is especially handy as those with this blood type are considered universal donors meaning their blood can be given to anyone.
"Every 18 seconds during the summer time someone will need donated blood so it's a critical time of the year and this is due to a number of factors including a rise in serious road accidents, surgeries and people giving birth."
IN THE NEWS:
The pandemic, coupled with more people travelling overseas with the opening of borders, has contributed to the decline in donors both across the state and nationally.
"In the last year we had about 40,000 people donate blood for the first time but they never returned," they said.
"We're hoping this year more new people will give blood and those who have given blood before might consider donating blood once or twice more as that would really help us boost our supply."
For Ballarat East woman Molly Ryan, 20, who gave blood on Tuesday at Lifeblood Victoria's La Trobe Street centre, the decision to donate was one she made easily.
"It's my fifth time giving blood and for me it was a matter not of why, but why not?," Ms Ryan said.
"I have the means, I had free time and it's just a great thing to do and it takes literally three seconds.
"And if needles freak you out there's plenty of distractions to keep your mind off them and you can even bring your headphones in."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.