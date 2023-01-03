NEW Year's Day baby Grace Olivia Bunting-Humble arrived a little earlier than expected to become one of Ballarat's first babies born in 2023.
Dad Adrian Bunting said his times of big New Year's Eve celebrations had been over for a while and he had planned a quiet family night in.
Grace started to make her presence felt early in the morning and arrived at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital by the afternoon on New Year's Day.
Mr Bunting said it was an exciting way to start a new year - although Grace's two-year-old brother James had seemed a little unsure about the concept of a sibling.
Mother Alice Humble and baby Grace, born weighing 3.76 kilograms, were healthy and doing well.
Mr Bunting said everything had gone relatively smoothly. He also paid special tribute to the midwives at the Base for their "amazing" efforts.
Grace had been due to arrive on January 9.
