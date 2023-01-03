PHARMACIES in Ballarat are feeling the squeeze of antibiotics shortages gripping the nation and leaving many people with out-of-pocket expense.
UFS chief pharmacist Peter Fell said supplies for some antibiotics were strictly limited and created a juggle to source approved alternative treatments.
Mr Fell said in some situations, where the shortage was deemed long term, overseas products could be used but were often not covered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, in turn making them horribly expensive.
He said this made a particularly tough situation for pensioners and people with medical concessions.
"With antibiotics there are guidelines for best prescribed practice and typically a cascade for options if certain ones are not available," Mr Fell said.
"Mostly wholesalers are controlling supply and there is only a certain amount allocated to a pharmacy at a time.
"For example, only 20 boxes of one prescription might only last a day or so at our 24-hour pharmacy, but could last a week in Buninyong."
Mr Fell said UFS was fortunate in that it could tap into its pharmacy network if needed, but often pharmacists should ring a doctor to discuss a patient's alternate options, too.
The TGA has made clear "most of the shortages are caused by manufacturing issues or an unexpected increase in demand".
The Courier understands international supply chain disruptions and ripple effects from pandemic disruptions are key issues in the shortage, with each product often created with a complex ingredient list.
Common antibiotics in short supply include amoxicillin, cefalexin, doxycycline and metronidazole.
Mr Fell said the TGA had been making regular updates and some general practitioners in Ballarat had been proactively monitoring long-term availability for certain antibiotics in a bid to be best prepared to pivot for patients.
He said it was a difficult situation and encouraged people, as always, to show patience.
The TGA website states medicine alternatives continue to be made available.
Anyone who was unsure or unable to fill a prescription should contact a pharmacist or their GP as soon as possible.
