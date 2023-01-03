The Courier
Antibiotics shortage creating juggle for Ballarat pharmacies, doctors

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:00pm
UFS chief pharmacist Peter Fell says the antibiotics shortage is creating a juggle. Picture by Adam Trafford

PHARMACIES in Ballarat are feeling the squeeze of antibiotics shortages gripping the nation and leaving many people with out-of-pocket expense.

