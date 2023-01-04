Victorian Ruby Roseman-Gannon is red-hot favourite to go back-to-back in the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships' elite women's criterium in Ballarat.
The reigning champion goes into Friday's title chase in Sturt Street as the form rider.
Roseman-Gannon had an ideal warm up with victory in the Bay Crits at Geelong.
The 24-year-old won two of the three stages - wrapping up the series on Tuesday.
Roseman-Gannon is attempting to become only the second rider to capture consecutive road national elite women's criterium championships since the event was first contested in Ballarat in 2010.
Rebecca Wiasak achieved the feat in 2018 and 2019.
Roseman-Gannon has become a Ballarat specialist.
She has conquered the 1.1km hot-dog circuit three times, having also captured the national under-23 women's criterium title in 2019 and 2020.
The Melbourne-based rider is coming off a massive year, in which she followed her national title by making her world tour debut with BikeExchange-Jayco and representing Australia at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
While Roseman-Gannon is the one to catch for the criterium title, the experienced Chloe Hosking, Amanda Spratt and Peta Mullens are also taking strong form into road nationals.
The trio all podium finishes during the three-day Bay Crits.
Hosking won the 2020 criterium title, while Spratt and Mullens as past national road race champions always have to be respected.
Hosking finished third overall in the Bay Crits and Spratt fourth.
Keely Bennett and Lucinda Stewart are potentially others to watch.
The criterium marks the start of the five-day road nationals in Ballarat, Buninyong and Mt Helen.
Road races will be decided on the famed Mt Buninyong circuit on Saturday and Sunday, while time trials will be based at Fed Uni in Mt Helen on Monday and Tuesday to wrap up the championships.
Criterium racing in Sturt Street on Friday starts at 12.55pm, with the elite women racing at 5pm and elite men at 6.30pm.
