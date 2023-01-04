The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Roseman-Gannon in form to go back-to-back in road national cycling championships

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Roseman-Gannon goes into the road nationals as criterium favourite. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Victorian Ruby Roseman-Gannon is red-hot favourite to go back-to-back in the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships' elite women's criterium in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.