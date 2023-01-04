The Ballarat-backed Miners Rest Cup to be run on King Island continues to gain momentum.
Another two of the new feature race starters saluted at King Island on Monday.
Spy Ninja won a maiden for his owners, Ballarat trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, at his fourth start on the island and Afridi also tasted success for the first time for Tony Calvin McEvoy as owners.
Afridi had been placed in his previous three starts.
They were previously trained by Henry Dwyer and are now prepared by Ian Johnson and Robert Keys respectively.
This gives the Ballarat region group of trainers with horses on King Island three winners, with Andrew Noblet having opened the account.
Dwyer drove the project when he learnt that King Island was struggling for horses for its summer season.
Six trainers, which also include Archie Alexander and Andrew Bobbin, have a horse which will ultimately clash in the inaugural Miners Rest Cup on Saturday, January 21.
Stakemoney earned by the group will go to charity.
Another former Dwyer galloper, Mayoral Privileges, also saluted, but is not part of the Miners Rest Cup project.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
