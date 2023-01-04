Ballarat district bowlers are again rallying to help a special cause.
A capacity field will contest the annual Heartbeat tournament at the City Oval and Ballarat clubs on Sunday.
This is the 35th annual running of the mixed fours event, with organisers aiming to raise up to $5000.
Funds will go to cardiac care departments at Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Hospital.
The tournament has attracted 40 entries, all from Ballarat district clubs.
Winners will be declared at each venue.
The event takes place as bowlers prepare to return to pennant after the mid-season break.
Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat midweek pennant resumes on Tuesday after two weeks off, with seven matches to play.
Finals are scheduled to start on February 28.
Saturday pennant is back on January 14, with seven rounds also remaining. Finals are scheduled to start on February 28.
Finals will get under way on March 4.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.