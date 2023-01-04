The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Bowls community again playing for Heartbeat cause

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Wells (Webbcona) in action at last year's Heartbeat tournament.

Ballarat district bowlers are again rallying to help a special cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.