The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
What's on

Kyneton Paranormal hosts ghost tour at Clunes Town Hall

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyneton Paranormal will host its first ever ghost tour at the Clunes Town Hall on January 13. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Thrill seekers prepare to rev up for an adrenaline rush as Kyneton Paranormal hosts their first ghost tour at the Clunes Town Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.