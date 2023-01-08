Thrill seekers prepare to rev up for an adrenaline rush as Kyneton Paranormal hosts their first ghost tour at the Clunes Town Hall.
Attendees of the hall's Paranormal Investigation event can anticipate to conjure spirits longgone using a variety of ghost hunting materials and practices.
Kyneton Paranormal owner Dolly Adamson said these methods will include the use of an electromagnetic field (EMF) detector, the human pendulum as well an electronic voice phenomena (EVP) session.
"Spirits can change atmosphere and temperature and they can also feel the static from the detector so using an EMF detector let's the spirits know that people are nearby," Ms Adamson said.
"The human pendulum is a practice where we ask the spirit to choose someone from the group. Once the spirit has chosen someone we ask the spirit to use their energy to either move that person forward or backward.
"The EVP session will see people using their voice recording app on their phone to record the white noise in the building while they're asking the spirits questions. We will then listen back to that recording and what we might find is a few knocks, words or even phrases from the spirits."
Ms Adamson said patrons will also be guided on how to use a REM pod which also records changes in temperatures as well as dowsing rods which can be moved using a spirit's energy.
She said she expected a large number of male ghosts to inhibit the 1870s built classical building.
"I'm thinking they'll be a lot male energies and a lot of dignitaries," Ms Adamson said.
"I also think in the adjoining court house we might get a ghost of someone who died before they were sentenced or we might get a former judge."
Having initially worked in the entertainment field, Ms Adamson said she was drawn to the supernatural world when she first bought her Edwardian style home in Kyneton in 2020.
"As soon as I walked through the building the doors started slamming and I saw things moving and shadows around the place," she said.
Ms Adamson said it was these moments which catapulted her into starting Kyneton Paranormal and acting as the company's host for their ghost tours.
"I didn't want to stay in the house but I ended up getting it cleansed and I am now still living there. I then approached the Macedon Ranges Shire Council about the idea of ghost tours with psychic mediums and they (the council) were all on board," she said.
The Clunes Town Hall Paranormal Investigation will be held on January 13 from 8-10pm. For more information visit Kyneton Paranormal's website.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.