A traditional vision of a Christmas tree - sparkling with baubles and tinsel, angel atop - is a far cry from where the pines end up once donated back to Michael Unwin Wines.
Instead, it is birds and insects that adorn and thrive among the branches after the trees are dropped off and taken to lay in the winery's wetlands.
"It's just natural for us because we've got a use for them," winemaker Michael Unwin said.
"It's a really neat thing to put a tree down. We just lay them on the side in strategic places around our wetlands and it creates a refuge for little creatures and little birds."
About 10 per cent of the 100 acre winery is made up of wetlands, a tributary to the Bo Peep Creek which runs into Lake Burrumbeet.
Mr Unwin has grown vines at the site in Windermere for nearly a decade. Before that, Mr Unwin said, the wetlands had been "continuously grazed" for about 140 years.
READ MORE:
"We think it's better to have biodiversity," he said.
"Birds use [trees] all the time and they can sit in them and foxes and hawks and eagles can't get at them so suddenly they arrive and ... you'll find trees will sprout underneath those Christmas trees because little birds will rest there and when they can rest there it becomes a corridor and everything just starts to [thrive].
"It's incredible."
The winery, in partnership with Friends of Forgotten Woodlands (FOFW), has also planted thousands of native silver banksia at the site to ensure healthy soil and contribute to the long-term survival of the species.
Regenerative farming has seen an uptick in recent years as more farmers and producers take steps towards more sustainable practices.
"We ceased spraying anything or adding anything to our vines some years ago," Mr Unwin said.
"We have another vineyard in the Pyrenees region ... It's one of the inspirations for what I do [here]. It hasn't been watered, irrigated, sprayed or fertilized for 18 years and the quality of the fruit is just astounding."
Drop off your used pine tree at Michael Unwin Wines, 10 Powells Road, Windermere.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.