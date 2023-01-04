The Courier
A-League adds Western United home fixture for Morshead Park

Updated January 4 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
Western United is to play an A-League game at Morshead Park

Ballarat has picked up an additional A-League home and away fixture for the season.

