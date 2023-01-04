Ballarat has picked up an additional A-League home and away fixture for the season.
Western United will meet Newcastle Jets at Morshead Park on Wednesday, February 8. Kick-off time is still to be confirmed
This is one of five fixture adjustments announced by the A-League.
The match has been transferred from Caroline Springs George Cross Football Club's home ground at Plumpton after being postponed during heatwave conditions late last year.
This will give Western United three home games in Ballarat for the season.
It also meets Perth Glory at Mars Stadium on March 4 and Central Coast Mariners at the same venue on April 7.
The new A-League match for Ballarat will be just four days after a W-League match-up between Western United and Perth Glory at Morshead Park.
In a busy time for elite soccer in Ballarat, Western United also plays Sydney United in a W-League game at Morshead Park on March 5.
