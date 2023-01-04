Locals in Hepburn Shire's north are furious at what they say is a lack of consultation over an electronic music festival planned for land north of the Tuki Trout Farm.
The four-day '2 Degrees' event is scheduled to start on Thursday February 23 - and was given a council planning permit during the last meeting of the year.
Neighbours fear it is a fire risk - and want to take it to the VCAT planning watchdog.
"I live on Creswick-Newstead Road and move sheep and farm machinery across that road. I know of only one person who got a letter about this," Smeaton local Richard Evans said.
"I'm especially concerned about bushfires in this area.
"February is the driest and hottest time of the year."
Minutes from the December 20 Council meeting show the 1500-person festival would be restricted to 350 vehicles at the Deep Creek Road site in Campbelltown, with patrons encouraged to take buses from Melbourne.
However access to the remote area will be via an extension of Stoney Rises Road in Smeaton which passes through the trout farm.
"I'm also worried that everyone going to the festival will have to use a sharp blind corner where Creswick-Newstead Road meets Stoney Rises Road," Mr Evans said.
"There could be accidents."
The 2 Degrees festival website said it wanted festival-goers to bring a sense of community, respect and inclusion.
The website also states there is a ban on illegal substances, weapons and glass.
"Searches will be conducted to ensure compliance," the website said.
"Persons found to be in breach of these rules may be refused entry and turned over to police."
Featured artists include Adam Pitts and Lisense, DJ Life, Moopie, Sleep D and Zepherin Saint.
Festival organisers Caleb Ostwald said he was excited - and wanted to hear from community groups wanting to run events alongside or within the festival to create a sense of engagement.
"We understand the community's concern around fire - and we share it to an equal degree," he said.
"It's been our biggest factor so far and we have done a lot of consulting with the CFA at various levels - and we're continuing to do that now,
"We've also gone to the extent of having ex-CFA private fire contractors and private trucks on site. We'll also be doing fire breaks and clearing of debris.
"Based on the new fire risk measures, if it's a catastrophic level four code red risk, we won't be running."
He said road access to the site was safe - and while there were multiple exit points, he admitted many funnelled onto the same road.
The festival's revised planning permit was approved with 12 pages of conditions.
Councillors Don Henderson and Juliet Simpson voted against it.
"If you know the Stoney Rises, they're just rocks. You can't cross it easily. It's difficult terrain," Cr Henderson said.
"It's also very windy there in late February - and the wind chops and changes. Any grassfire there would change direction and I don't think people realise the speed these fires can travel.
"Look if they applied for that festival to be held in, say, May I'd support it.
"I have nothing against music festivals for young people. It's the timing."
He said he knew of other neighbours who failed to get a letter from council - and believed it could be related to the address being given as Deep Creek Road, when access would actually be via Stoney Rises Road.
The turn offs for those roads are 5km apart.
"These people don't feel they're getting heard," Cr Henderson said.
"And Hepburn is one of the most at-risk areas for fire in the state.
"I couldn't live with myself if a fire started out there.
IN THE NEWS
"If there are 1500 people in an area, how will they get out?
"Just look at (the Beyond the Valley Music Festival in) Barunah Plains. It took eight hours for people to get out.
"What happens in an emergency?"
The applicant's original proposal was for six music festivals over three years. The February event was due to take place in November 2022.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.