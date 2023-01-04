The Courier
Hepburn locals slam Campbelltown music festival consultation

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Stock image

Locals in Hepburn Shire's north are furious at what they say is a lack of consultation over an electronic music festival planned for land north of the Tuki Trout Farm.

