A brand new, modern masterpiece | Feature property

Situated in the highly sought-after Alfredton locale is this beautiful newly built family home. Within easy walking distance to the Lucas shopping centre, childcare, quality schooling and popular Ballarat Golf Club, this house is sure to impress.
Leading down the hallway is an open plan kitchen, living, study nook and dining area, flowing to a wonderful undercover alfresco with magnificent raked ceilings, polished concrete flooring and feature gas log fire.
The modern kitchen has stone benchtops, quality stainless steel appliances, a 900mm gas cooktop, separate oven, dishwasher, double sink and a large walk-in pantry.
There is also a separate living area perfect for a home theatre, formal lounge or separate games room.
The master bedroom incorporates a walk-in robe and full ensuite, with walk-in shower, vanity, toilet and stunning floor-to-ceiling tiles.
Down a separate hallway are three additional queen size bedrooms, all complete with built-in robes.
The family bathroom has a large bath, separate shower, vanity and separate powder room.
The front and rear gardens are fully landscaped and designed for low maintenance living.
Additional features include ample storage, gas central heating, reverse cycle split system, high ceilings and doors, a security alarm and remote-controlled, double lock-up garage with direct access.
