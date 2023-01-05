The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

4 Adrianus Street, Alfredton | A brand new, modern masterpiece

By Feature Property
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:31am, first published January 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A brand new, modern masterpiece | Feature property
  • 4 Adrianus Street, Alfredton
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $835,000 - $875,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agent: Peter Burley on 0402 220 356
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated in the highly sought-after Alfredton locale is this beautiful newly built family home. Within easy walking distance to the Lucas shopping centre, childcare, quality schooling and popular Ballarat Golf Club, this house is sure to impress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.