Resort-style living in a popular location | House of the Week

Welcome to this rare hidden gem, set on a huge 1114 square metre allotment in a highly sought-after court location and surrounded by other quality properties.
The family home has four bedrooms, three living zones, and ample space indoors and outdoors for everyone to enjoy.
Upon entry you are welcomed with a light-filled informal carpeted living area, and a separate area to set up a home office or study area.
Across the entry is the spacious main bedroom, complete with a walk-in robe and a huge ensuite compromising a shower, toilet and large spa bath where you can soak the day away.
Continuing down the hallway, the home opens to the spacious main living area, compromising the kitchen, family and dining areas.
The galley kitchen comes complete with a wall oven, electric cooktop, dishwasher, ample bench space and storage galore.
All these areas overlook the sparkling in-ground swimming pool and low-maintenance backyard. There is also a third living zone that could be used as a theatre, rumpus, or retreat room.
A hallway off the main living area is where you will find two more generously sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes, a large central bathroom with vanity, bath, shower, and a separate toilet. There's also a great-sized laundry with direct access to outside.
Central heating throughout and a split system in the main living area provide year-round comfort.
An oversized double lock-up garage with direct access to the house and keyless entry to the front door completes the house.
Outside is an oasis, thanks to the sparkling in-ground, solar heated swimming pool (there's extra matting included for year-round use) and adjoining gas heated spa that are fully compliant. With surrounding artificial turf, the weekends are yours to enjoy with no lawns to mow!
The ultimate showstopper of this home is the resort-style pool house that opens directly onto the outdoor area.
With direct side access to the backyard via a PA gate and rear roller door to the garage, a garden shed, 5kw of solar panels for the main house, this house is the perfect family entertainer.
Within walking distance to primary schools, Lucas Town Centre and Ballarat Golf Club, the home is ready for the next family to move in and make it their own.
