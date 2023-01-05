The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

13 Cottesloe Place, Alfredton | Resort-style living in a popular location

By House of the Week
January 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resort-style living in a popular location | House of the Week
  • 13 Cottesloe Place, Alfredton
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $1,050,000 - $1,150,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Damian Larkin on 0417 088 755
  • Inspect: By appointment

Welcome to this rare hidden gem, set on a huge 1114 square metre allotment in a highly sought-after court location and surrounded by other quality properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.