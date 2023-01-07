How will the cyclists cope with the heat this weekend?

The Australian Road National Cycling Championship in Buninyong and Mt Helen is a gruelling race that presents an enormous physical challenge for competitors.
The 11.6km course has an excruciatingly muscle burning elevation of 205 metres and maximum grade of 8.4 per cent.
The women will cover 104.4km (nine laps) and the men will cover 185.6km (16 laps). The 2022 men's winner, Lucas Plapp averaged an impressive 38km/h and women's winner, Nicole Frain averaged an equally impressive 35km/h.
To highlight the immense challenge of the road race, of the 94 men's starters in 2022, only 21 completed the race.
Compounding the physical challenge is the race occurs frequently in searing heat. On the day of the road race, the ambient temperature is forecast to be 32C.
Exercise in the heat reduces endurance performance. A 1997 study showed that cycling for as long as possible at a threshold pace in 10C could be sustained for 92 minutes, 81 minutes in 21C and for only 54 minutes in 30C.
Maintaining race speeds nudging 35-40 km/h for 3 to 4.5 hours in hot temperatures also poses a high risk of the cyclist developing hyperthermia and more seriously the medical condition of heat stroke. The body regulates its core-temperature around 37C.
A 3C rise in core temperature to 40C from extreme exercise is potentially life-threatening. It is expected that many of the cyclist's core temperature will exceed 40C on Sunday. It appears whether a person is an elite cyclist or unfit, that once a critical threshold of 40C is reached brain function and capability to activate muscles is affected.
Exercise in the heat particularly poses a physiological challenge as the amount of blood in the body is finite (generally humans have 5-6 litres of blood).
The leg muscles require proportionally more blood flow to cycle at faster speeds. However, one of the most important ways of eliminating heat from the body is to direct more blood to the skin where the heat can be dissipated from the body.
Ultimately the body must compromise where its finite volume of blood is delivered. Furthermore, the body loses a significant proportion of its fluid through sweating which reduces blood volume.
The average cyclist will lose 1-2 Litres of sweat an hour. Consequently, some cyclists may lose over 8 litres of fluid from their body in a 4-hour race. Cyclists will also lose a significant amount of sodium (as salt) in the sweat. Sodium is very important for the nervous system to generate electricity necessary to control the body. The average adult contains approximately 80-90 grams of sodium.
Sodium losses in sweat amount to 1 to 1.5 grams per Litre. The interaction of loss of body water and sodium compromises the cardio-vascular systems capability to distribute blood to cells, absorb heat and can create life threatening disturbances in the nervous system ability maintain to muscle, brain, and heart function.
To optimize exercise tolerance in the heat and mitigate the risk of heat stroke the cyclists need to minimize the rise in core-temperature during exercise to the critical threshold of 40C.
There are 4 main strategies the cyclist can employ, 1) optimize their cardio-respiratory fitness, 2) acclimatize to the heat, 3) cool themselves prior to exercise and 4) ingest fluid during exercise.
Individuals with a higher cardio-respiratory fitness have a lower core temperature at rest. Superior cardio-respiratory fitness increases skin blood flow and lowers the threshold core temperature at which sweat appears and skin blood vessel dilation occur. These adaptations enhance heat dissipation in the heat to reduce the rise in core-temperature during exercise.
Heat acclimation refers to the physiological adaptations that occur from repeated exposure to heat stress. Generally, within 7 to 14 days of regular heat exposure exercise training, exercise heart rate is lower, and the fluid component of blood (plasma) expands.
The production of sweat and dilation of skin blood vessels to accommodate greater skin blood flow occurs at a lower core-temperature. These adaptations ensure the heat produced by the body is eliminated earlier to prolong high intensity cycling.
Pre-exercise cooling involves lowering the core-temperature before exercise to extend the body's heat storage capacity to delay the onset of fatigue.
The various pre-exercise cooling methods include cold water immersion, cold air exposure, wearing a cold vest and drinking cold fluid and ice slurries.
These methods are effective in lowering core-temperature before exercise and generally reduce the thermal strain during exercise to enhance endurance cycling performance.
Drinking fluid during exercise is designed to replace water lost from sweat. Studies have compared drinking ad libitum (to individual discretion) versus drinking specific amounts that limit body water loss to 2-3 per cent. Drinking ad libitum drinking while cycling replaces approximately 55 per cent of fluid losses.
Compared to drinking a prescribed fluid volume, drinking ad libitum is equally effective to maintain performance. Inclusion of salt (sodium) may be beneficial for events longer than 3-4 hours, particularly for salty sweaters.
The current recommendation for salt inclusion in a drink is "season to taste". Interestingly it is important to not over-hydrate during prolonged endurance competition. Drinking too much fluid may overdilute the blood to cause hyponatremia, a low blood sodium condition that is potentially fatal.
Generally, up to a 2 per cent overall loss in total body water content throughout a race will not affect the finishing time.
Research investigating the impact of aerobic fitness, heat acclimation, pre-cooling and fluid ingestion on endurance performance and the rise in core-temperature during exercise found aerobic fitness is the most effective heat mitigation strategy, followed by heat acclimation, pre-exercise cooling and lastly, fluid ingestion.
Brendan O'Brien (Phd) is an Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology at Federation University, Australia.
