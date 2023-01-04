The City of Ballarat is seeking community consultation on their proposed name changes for ten roadways in the Ballarat Airport precinct.
Some of planned names include Kitty Hawk and Terminal Road. The council wrote on their mysay website the proposed amendments were compiled in conjunction with the airport's manager, the Ballarat Airport Stakeholder Reference Group and the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation.
"Each name has been chosen for its relevance and/or historical significance to the Ballarat Airport in addition to conforming with the Naming rules for places in Victoria - Statutory requirements for naming roads, features and localities 2022," it wrote.
The ten road names include Consolidated Road, derived from a heavy type of American aircraft which was used to deploy bombs. These jet frequented the aerodrome and helped facilitate the training of Ballarat crews in the early 1940s.
Kitty Hawk Road comes from the final development of an American monoplane fighter aircraft called the Curtiss Hawk. This airship provided the Royal Air Force (RAF) with valuable reinforcements in the Middle East at a time when British resources were overstretched during World War II.
Fairbairn Road, like the name suggests, is in honour of Wing Commander Charles Osborne Fairbairn who served as a fighter pilot in the Royal Flying Corps in World War I. He was integral in establishing a positive relationship between the Ballarat community and those who worked at the airport.
Mr Fairbairn was also a member of the Royal Air Force. It was during his time at the force he was awarded the Air Force Cross.
He went on to hold a number of positions including as the Commanding Officer of No 1 Wireless Air Gunners School. The institution was based at the Ballarat Airport from 1914-1918. He died in 1959 at the age of 66.
Cheetah Road draws from the seven-cylinder British air-cooled aircraft radial engine designed by Armstrong Siddeley in 1930.
This engine model became a staple in a number of pre-war British military aircraft including the Arvo Anson monoplane bomber which in 1935 was Britain's' first twin engine jet with a retractable undercarriage.
Petch Drive is named after the high achieving Ballarat air force hero flying officer Francis Noel Miller Petch. Mr Petch born in Ballarat attended Queen Street Public School. He then was awarded a scholarship at the Ballarat Grammar School where he became dux in 1938.
Four years later he enlisted in the Royal Australia Air Force where he was posted to the No 1 Wireless Air Gunners School.
Mr Petch was discharged from the Royal Australia Air Force in 1945 where he garnered the rank of flying officer. He died in February 2009 at the age of 87.
Winmaling Circuit is from the Wadawurrung word for 'wind'. Ballarat Aero Club chair Jan Davidson, whose club would fall on Cheetah Road, said she wholeheartedly supported the proposed amendments.
"It gives a really good reflection of Ballarat's aviation history and it makes acknowledgement of the region's Indigenous culture which is fantastic," Ms Davidson said.
She also said regardless of what the changes would be naming the roads would have a positive impact on both community safety and convenience.
"If anything were to happen it would be very useful in case of an accident as we could provide a more exact location instead of just saying Airport Road," Ms Davidson said.
"It would also allow people to come to the different huts in the (Ballarat Airport) precinct more easily as they could find it on their GPS system."
Council's engagement survey will close on Friday January 13 at 5pm. To find out more visit the City of Ballarat's mysay website.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
