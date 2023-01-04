The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Council

City of Ballarat proposes name changes for Ballarat Airport precinct

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 5 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Aero Club chair Jan Davidson said she welcomed the proposed new names for the airport precinct such as Cheetah Road where their committee would lie on. Picture by Luke Hemer.

The City of Ballarat is seeking community consultation on their proposed name changes for ten roadways in the Ballarat Airport precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.