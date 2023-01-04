The Australian-first diploma training a new generation of nurses

Federation TAFE and Grampians Health are pioneering a Diploma of Nursing traineeship as a way to grow the city's health workforce at a time of staffing shortages across the whole healthcare system.
Although the partnership has been running for some time, with around 100 student nurses taking part, a new accreditation has cemented its position as the only course of its type in Australia to include a traineeship and it will now start training the next generation of nurses in Horsham.
Federation TAFE head of Health and Community Services centre Helen Ryan-McDermott said about 90 per cent of students who had gone through the course in Ballarat since 2013 had successfully completed the course and gone on to be employed at Grampians Health as an enrolled nurse.
And about a third have gone on to tackle Federation University's Bachelor of Nursing course to become a registered nurse.
"The traineeships will address critical nursing shortages and support Grampians Health facilities in Ballarat and the Wimmera in a 'grow your own workforce' model," Ms Ryan-McDermott said.
Students are exposed to what it is expected the work environment will be like on completion which makes transition to practice more streamlined which is important to retention- Helen Ryan-McDermott
Under the traineeship model, students are employed full-time with Grampians Health and study full-time with Federation TAFE.
"Grampians Health are able to employ the students as trainees and they go through the length of the program as on-campus students would but they are actually employed under Grampians Health, working full time and studying full time with Federation and Grampians Health sharing delivery of that," she said.
"Students are exposed to what it is expected the work environment will be like on completion which makes transition to practice more streamlined which is important to retention.
The other benefit built in to the program is a guarantee around placement opportunities.
"One of the difficulties we face in terms of growing the nursing workforce or health workforce is the opportunity of placements," she said. For many students, the hours of unpaid placements mean returning to study or changing career can be extremely difficult.
"The partnership is a great example of education and industry working together. The traineeship model between Federation TAFE and Grampians Health is an Australian first and very exciting," Ms Ryan-McDermott said.
With health services across the state already struggling to attract new staff, the need for an increased health workforce will only grow greater in the region with the $576.1 million expansion of Ballarat Base Hospital and construction of the new Melton Hospital.
Ms Ryan-McDermott said the program would continue to grow locally, and the traineeship model of education was attracting many inquiries from other TAFEs and institutions.
The traineeship program will be delivered in partnership with Grampians Health at Ballarat and Horsham locations and was developed in response to ongoing nursing shortages, particularly affecting regional areas.
Ms Ryan-McDermott said the traineeship program supported local community growth and gave trainees the best possible chance of walking into an in-demand job.
Just before Christmas, Federation TAFE received news that the new program had received a five-year Australian Nursing and Midwifery Accreditation Council accreditation for its revised Diploma of Nursing qualification.
With most Diploma of Nursing courses only delivered in-person, the new Federation TAFE Diploma of Nursing will also offer face-to-face and online learning.
