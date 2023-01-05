The Courier
Nick White all clear for criterium after heavy tumble

By David Brehaut
January 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Ballarat's national title contender escapes injury in fall

Ballarat's Nick White has avoided injury in a race fall just days out from the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in his hometown.

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

