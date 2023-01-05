Ballarat's national title contender escapes injury in fall

Ballarat's Nick White has avoided injury in a race fall just days out from the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in his hometown.
White will press onto the nationals after being fortunate to walk away from a tumble in a stage of the Bay Crits at Geelong on Tuesday.
He said he pulled up a little sore, but would be fine to contest Friday night's elite men's criterium in Sturt Street.
The 25-year-old was riding for a top 10 finish in the series after two bunch sprint finishes when his seat dropped midway through the third and last stage.
He described it as a freak incident.
White said with the fall basically ending his chances in the race, he decided to pull out and turn his focus to the criterium championship - an event he has performed strongly in.
The 2019 national under-23 road race champion has twice finished on the podium in the Sturt Street dash.
He was third in 2020 and second in 2021.
White sees the likes of past champions Caleb Ewan (2016, 2017, 2018), Sam Welsford (2020) and Kaden Groves (2021) as the major contenders.
Multiple medallist and 2019 champion Brenton Jones was also shaping as a major chance after winning the Bay Crits Series with two stage wins.
However, he has announced his retirement from cycling and is not competing in the nationals.
The criterium will be White's only race at the championships despite some impressive efforts in the road race.
While White is feeling good and is confident of a strong showing in the criterium, he said now that he was mixing full-time work with cycling he did not have the required fitness level to tackle the road race.
"It's going to be really competitive.
"It has the most depth it has had in a number of years."
The elite men's criterium starts at 6.30pm on Friday.
It will be contested over 44 laps of the 1.1km circuit which runs between Lydiard and Lyons Streets.
