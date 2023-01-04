AN INAUGURAL Ride Ballarat community event will take people right to the heart of championship action on Friday - with a free ice-cream to enjoy roadside while watching the elites.
City of Ballarat, in partnership with Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club, is encouraging people to join in a safe, family-friendly escorted ride on one of two new community cycling loops.
Both loops will finish in Sturt Street near the AusCycling Road National Championships criterium course.
City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates said this was a fun way for people to take part in the championships' festivities, while also becoming more familiar and make sense of the new shared bike paths connecting the city.
"The idea is for people to see a group of people riding at once in a family-friendly event and it changes people's mindset, seeing it is easy to get about by bike," Cr Coates said. "I often see people out in couples, riding as a family or older people riding the shared paths. There are a small number of e-bikes people can hire that are a great way for people to ride.
"The Sturt Street connection now feels so nice and safe to ride and the shade of the trees is lovely."
There will be five and 10-kilometre feature routes in Ride Ballarat Community Loop. Both rides are designed to be accessible for all ages and abilities and both will have support from Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club members.
The routes are among four marked out in the city, ranging from 2.4km to 6km, launched last month to take cyclists on a safe tour past key central Ballarat attractions such as Lake Wendouree and the Arch of Victory.
RELATED COVERAGE
Cr Coates said central to the City's cycling plans for connection was safety, and helping people to realise the paths were something they could use everyday.
"It is all about getting people who aren't used to getting on the road to confidently moving around town by bike," Cr Coates said. "It can be particularly appealing for females as well, if they hadn't ridden their bike for awhile, to feel safe."
The inaugural Ride Ballarat Community Loop is focused on fun.
Participants will meet at the Ride Ballarat Trail Head and travel either the 10km Lake Wendouree loop or 5km City Loop that takes in part of Lake Wendouree.
Bike racks are available at the finish, near the criteriums course. Participants each receive a voucher for Il Piccolo Gelato.
The event leads into the first day of the RoadNats program. Racing starts from 12.30pm with waves of club team criterium before the junior under-19 titles go up for grabs from 2.30pm.
Under-23 men take to the course at 3.50pm with under-23 and elite women to race at 5pm and elite men in action from 6.30pm.
The championships then move to Buninyong for road racing, including para titles and the Gran Fondo, at the weekend. Time trials are based at Federation University's Mount Helen campus on Monday and Tuesday.
Cr Coates hoped the championships, showcasing the best cyclists in Australia, might inspire more people to get on their bikes.
This is the final year of the City of Ballarat and Victorian government's existing deal to host RoadNats. The championships have developed a culture in Ballarat with this summer to be the 17th consecutive RoadNats in Ballarat and Buninyong.
Anyone taking part in the Ride Ballarat event must register with their bike and helmet before 1.45pm on Friday with rides to start at 2pm from opposite Ballarat Railway Station. A limited number of e-bikes are for hire.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.