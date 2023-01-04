Land in and near key growth zones to the north of Ballarat could become a hot commodity as more sections are put on the market following rezoning approval.
Two more huge blocks have now joined the list of properties advertised for sale close to the Ballarat North Growth Zone. The City of Ballarat council expected the zone to accommodate some 6000 houses and potentially 15,000 residents.
One property north of the zone, on 327 Gillies Road in Miners Rest, is about 5.5 hectares and currently houses a four-bedroom home plus a self-contained single-bedroom unit.
Real estate agent Jellis Craig lists the property as "both an amazing lifestyle property and a strategic land banking opportunity".
The site sits in the current expanded area of the Ballarat North Growth Zone.
However, this exact boundary will be determined by the Victorian Planning Authority's pre-commencement project scoping (PPS).
The online listing said an existing industrial shed "offers the opportunity to run a home-based business".
Another property to the east of the growth zone is also up for sale at 29 Rose Hill Road.
This parcel of land is approximately 9.5 hectares and sits next door to the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society's new 40-acre Mount Rowan showgrounds which is in the final design stages before going to council.
Dream Land Property Group describes it as the "ultimate lifestyle property", with paddocks, stables and a shed.
On the other side of the showgrounds site is 216 Midlands Highway - a location The Courier reported was for sale late last year.
At the time Jellis Craig director Tony Douglass said there had been an overwhelming response for the highway site.
"The land, where it sits near the showgrounds, and its future use is of real interest," he said.
City of Ballarat councillors, in their final council meeting for the year, reaffirmed their move to re-classify parts of the northern growth zone specifically for urban growth.
Councillors voted in February to support re-zoning of three new growth areas in Ballarat in areas to the city's north, west and north-west.
City of Ballarat welcomed a state government decision in September to authorise the rezoning of the core northern growth area to an urban focus, which will become the city's newest residential expansion.
The growth zone could bring more commercial use to the surrounding areas.
The VPA is working on third party funding agreements.
Pitching sessions will be held for land owners to share their ideas for the growth zones early this year.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
