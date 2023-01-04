The Courier
Gillies Street and Rose Hill Road properties for sale near Ballarat North Growth Zone

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:25am, first published 4:30am
Land for sale around new Ballarat north growth areas. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Land in and near key growth zones to the north of Ballarat could become a hot commodity as more sections are put on the market following rezoning approval.

