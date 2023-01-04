Wendouree middle order batsman Murphy Skinner has shone for a second day in the Barwon/Central Highlands Under-15 Male Cricket Championships.
Fresh from a half-century, he scored an unbeaten century for Ballarat in a 57-run loss to Bellarine Peninsula at Buninyong on Tuesday.
His 100no came in more than three hours at the crease, which saw him bat through a middle order collapse.
Ballarat lost 3-4 and never fully recovered in the run chase despite the efforts of Skinner and an equally brave Jack McMahon, who batted for almost an hour for 10no in a 10th wicket stand of 55.
BALLARAT delivered a clean sweep on the second day of the Central Highlands junior cricket country week.
Ballarat defeated Gisborne Green in the under-15 division on Wednesday, while Ballarat White overcame Gisborne White and Ballarat Blue was too good for Gisborne Green.
