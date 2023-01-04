The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Tips on how to foil thieves targeting keyless vehicles, after recent events in Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Adam Trafford.

Do you have a keyless car? Worried about how to stop thieves?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.