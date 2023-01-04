IN A slightly more sustainable twist, succulents will help to beautify Buninyong and the town's now-iconic red bikes. Now they are set in place and ready for racing.
About 30 red bikes have been wheeled out in time for the AusCycling Road National Championships ahead of road race action to hit the town this weekend.
Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens president Roger Permezel said while there had been a growing town pride in caring for the floral displays, the organisation's nursery group opted to tweak the baskets to be less water dependent while still adding to town aesthetics.
RELATED COVERAGE
The red bikes around Buninyong started more than a decade ago with long-time resident and cycling enthusiast Pat Hope, who collected old bikes, painted them red and filled their baskets with pansies to decorate the town for RoadNats.
Friends of Botanic Gardens has helped lead the art installation for about the past five years. This includes Buninyong police safely storing the fleet between championships, Buninyong Primary School pupils making welcome posters and a working bee to wash them all and replant the baskets.
Traditionally, the Friends would do a watering run around town each night, often involving treks up and down the hills to reach each bike.
Shop owners in the main street have increasingly helped in this caretaking activity. Mr Permezel said Friends had this year equipped each shop with a specially marked water bottle in a bid for a bit more festive fun.
RoadNats action from Buninyong this weekend will feature in more than 15 hours' broadcast vision via SBS to national and international audiences.
The championships is already billing headline acts, particularly in the elite men's line-up, with the likes of Tour De France stage winners Caleb Ewan and Michael Matthew making their returns to Buninyong for Super Sunday. Under-age titles and the Gran Fondo take to the Buninyong course on Saturday.
READ MORE
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.