Alleged key figure in state-wide car theft syndicate released on bail

An alleged key figure in a statewide car theft syndicate has been granted bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Brent Harrison appeared at court via video link from custody on Wednesday facing 15 charges including theft and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.
Police allege Harrison was part of a group which stole several brand-new vehicles from Cobram, Shepparton, Horsham, Stawell, Maryborough and Kialla, with some worth $75,000.
The group was alleged to have used a universal diagnostic kit to gain entry and control of the late model cars without the use of a set of keys.
The court was told Harrison's alleged involvement began between November 13 and 14, when a caravan valued at $35,000 was stolen from a property in Torquay.
Police allege phone data taken from Harrison shows him to have been in the Torquay area between 1am and 2am on the night of the theft - with police further alleging Harrison to have taken a phone photo of the stolen caravan around 3am that morning.
On November 15, Harrison was also alleged to have taken a screenshot of a Crime Stoppers report about the caravan.
Between November 26 and 27, a $70,000 2022 Toyota HiLux was taken from the Toyota Vehicle Distribution Centre in Shepparton, using the keyless diagnostic device technology.
The HiLux was later found bogged and abandoned in Ballarat on December 6, 2022, with police allegedly finding Harrison's fingerprints on the rear tailgate of the vehicle.
Police also linked Harrison's phone tower location to Shepparton on the night of the alleged theft.
The Cobram theft was alleged to have occurred some time on the same night of the Shepparton incident, where a 2018 Nissan Qashqai was taken from a local saleyard.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As in all of the preceding thefts, police said Harrison's phone was in Cobram around the time of the alleged offending.
At around 8.45am on December 5, 2022, Harrison was allegedly seen on CCTV footage at a United service station in Maryborough stealing $145 of petrol in a black Holden Crewman ute.
When a staff member left the store to confront Harrison, police allege he waved a pistol out of the driver's side window of the car, and sped off.
At 10.30pm on December 5, Harrison was alleged to have attended the Jayco Caravan Centre in Maryborough to steal a caravan valued at $22,500.
Police alleged to have found photos of the stolen caravan on Harrison's phone.
Between December 9 and 10, 2022, Harrison was alleged to have been involved in the theft of two 2022 Toyota HiLuxes from the Horsham Toyota dealership.
Both valued at $75,000, the HiLuxes were allegedly stolen using the keyless diagnostic devices, as well as two car batteries and Toyota accessories from a Landcruiser.
A short time after the alleged theft, an off-duty police officer spotted the two HiLuxes at a Horsham address alongside the black Holden Crewman Harrison was previously seen in, bearing stolen number plates.
When police arrived at the address, the two HiLuxes were gone, but the Holden Crewman was towed and found to contain a box for the diagnostic device.
One of the HiLuxes was later found burnt out and abandoned in Glen Park.
On December 29, several co-accused were arrested in relation to the alleged thefts, where the other stolen HiLux was allegedly used to tow a stolen boat to an address in Bonshaw.
Police later searched the Bonshaw address and found a large amount of stolen property, including two sets of defibrillators taken from Clunes and Invermay, and a vehicle stolen from Deer Park.
Harrison was arrested at his mother's address on Tuesday, with investigators searching a Jeep Cherokee allegedly stolen from Werribee on December 1.
The police allegedly found the universal key generator kit used to steal the cars, two log books believed to have been for the stolen Horsham HiLuxes, stolen number plates, an angle grinder and an assortment of vehicle keys - including for a fleet vehicle belonging to Grampians Community Health.
Harrison's defence lawyer Kirsty De Vincelli called upon a Victorian Legal Aid Aboriginal cultural officer to give evidence on behalf of Harrison's mother, who he would be residing with on bail.
The cultural officer said Harrison's mother was not able to give evidence to the court on the day due to the death of Harrison's maternal grandmother, who he had been very close to.
She said Harrison, a Gunditjmara man, had many different support programs available to him through the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative, including a cultural therapeutic men's group and local justice worker appointments.
Ms De Vincelli said the "chief driving force" behind the bail application was the funeral of Harrison's grandmother, which carried significant cultural importance for Harrison, who would not be able to attend if not granted bail.
Ms De Vincelli also referred to an oesophageal condition Harrison had which required surgical treatment.
Magistrate Jarrod Williams granted Harrison bail, to reappear in court on January 30.
Bail conditions included a 9pm to 7am curfew, three-weekly reporting to a police station, and a no drive order.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.