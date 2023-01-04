Alleged key figure in state-wide car theft syndicate released on bail

The Courier
Alleged state-wide car thief granted bail in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated January 5 2023 - 8:33am, first published 5:30am
An alleged key figure in a statewide car theft syndicate has been granted bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

