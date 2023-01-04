A 23-year-old man may have his parole revoked, after stealing the catalytic converter from a brand-new Nissan Triton ute dumped in the Creswick State Forest.
Joshua Hope appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday in custody and pleaded guilty to four charges include theft and possession of two controlled weapons.
Police said on January 3, 2023, detectives from the Moorabool Criminal Investigative Unit searched Hope's house after finding the burnt-out ute in bushland near Creswick.
Hope was not charged with the theft or arson of the vehicle, but the removal of its catalytic converter.
The court was told police had taken an interest in Hope after he had been charged with allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters in Bendigo.
The search of Hope's house located the stolen catalytic converter and two stolen registration plates taken from the Ballarat area.
Police also found two hunting knives in Hope's car, one in the driver's side doorwell and one on the dashboard.
The court heard Hope had been granted parole in April 2022 for dishonestly and firearm offences, requiring him to wear and ankle monitoring bracelet and obey a curfew.
He told police he happened to find the car whilst out four-wheel driving between Creswick and Invermay, and opportunistically took the car part.
When asked if he was disappointed in himself, Hope said "I pretty much am".
"We go out four-wheel driving in the bush and sometimes come across them (dumped cars). Its not like we were out looking for them.," he said.
Magistrate Jarrod Williams said Hope should have been suspicious of the dumped car due to the age of its model.
"It is a 2022 car, it is not like it was an old bomb in the bush that you could strip parts off of," Mr Williams said.
Hope was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment and fined $600. Magistrate Williams said his parole would be reviewed by a board due to his offending.
