Creswick catalytic converter thief gets prison sentence, parole review

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 4 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 6:30pm
The Triton ute left in a mess in the Creswick State Forest. Picture supplied.

A 23-year-old man may have his parole revoked, after stealing the catalytic converter from a brand-new Nissan Triton ute dumped in the Creswick State Forest.

