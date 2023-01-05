The Courier
Letter from Charles and Camilla marks Ballarat resident Frances Consiglio's 100th birthday

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:30pm
Frances Consiglio with son Charlie (left), grandaughter Rachel Fabila, daughter-in-law Anne Consiglio and son Colin. Picture by Adam Trafford.

She's seen four kings and outlived Britain's longest-serving Queen, but Frances Consiglio got the royal treatment herself on Wednesday.

