She's seen four kings and outlived Britain's longest-serving Queen, but Frances Consiglio got the royal treatment herself on Wednesday.
The Delacombe 100-year-old marked her birthday party with signed letters from Daniel Andrews, the Maltese Prime Minister, Catherine King and even King Charles III with (queen consort) Camilla.
Born on January 2, 1923 in Senglea, Malta - a nation of the British Commonwealth since 1800 - Mrs Consiglio said her earliest memory was playing with skipping ropes at school which she completed to the equivalent of grade three.
Sons Colin and Charlie said her early adult life was interrupted by World War II and the heavy bombing inflicted by Axis powers.
The war also forced young Frances to undergo a tonsillectomy on her kitchen table hours before the family fled to an air raid shelter.
And if it wasn't for her sister's tardy boyfriend, Colin said she would not be alive today.
"She was a teenager and they were all due to go out to the theatre together," he said.
"Her sister's boyfriend didn't turn up - but that theatre was bombed and 112 people died.
"He saved their lives by being late!"
Mrs Consiglio married in Vittoriosa before she and shipwright husband Frank sought work under an Australian government scheme in 1949.
"In the first year I really wanted to go back, but under the program we had to stay at least two years," she said.
"We didn't have the money to go back then.
"I went back for a visit in 1974 and everything had changed.
"Australia is my home now."
Husband Frank also served as the Honorary Consul-General for Malta (Victoria and South Australia) from 1973, holding that role for almost 17 years.
But the job began much earlier.
The couple spent their first decade in Australia continuously hosting extended family in their house.
Mrs Consiglio only moved out of the Glenroy home they built in 1950 after her husband died in 2016.
The centenarian is now a grandmother to six and great-grandmother of 11.
"The secret to a long life is good food - not junk - no smokes and no drinking a lot," the BUPA Delacombe resident said
"I feel very happy today.
"I was scared I wouldn't get to 100 because my elder sister died at 99."
With plenty of twinkle in her eyes, her sons told The Courier they'll be giving us another call when she turned 105.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
