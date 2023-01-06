WE are about to witness a race with a startlist more stacked than the Cadel Evans-Richie Porte showdown of 2015.
For cycling enthusiasts, AusCycling Road National Championships men's elite road race on Sunday will be one or the ages.
For the casual fans, including those out to enjoy the festivities up Mount Buninyong, it is time to get up close and acquainted with world class talent in our own backyard.
There is a band of Grand Tour stage winners with the potential to deliver a supercharged masterclass.
These championships mark the 17th consecutive RoadNats in Ballarat and the final year of the existing contract to play on our roads.
Cycling, and cycling coverage, is a booming industry. While it is growing in popularity in Australia, do not underestimate how many people will be streaming from cold northern hemisphere climates just to get a taste of world-class cycling action.
The women's game is lifting too, with developing opportunities on the grandest tour stages too, not to mention a Monument like the Paris-Roubaix to make their mark.
We know cycling culture has been building in Ballarat for a long time. We have a reputation as an Australian cycling destination.
And yet, as Ballarat Olympian Ray Bilney told The Courier last week:
Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny confirmed this, saying racing growth - especially in juniors - is in off-road event largely due to rising insurance costs and safety concerns to get out on the road in club events.
Recreationally, road cycling was still strong - just look to our cafes in popular cycling spots for the lycra early in the mornings.
We have a world-class mountain bike course on the way in Creswick for the 2026 Commonwalth Games. We are hosting AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in August. Ballarat Cycle Classic's gravel grind events in February are expanding.
But there is no denying the inspiration we have gathering in Buninyong this weekend from under-19s through to para and elites.
Cadel Evans broke barriers for Australian road cycling and arrived in Buninyong with a Tour De France win under his belt chasing something he missed - the green-and-gold road stripes - twice before retirement.
Big names in the men's showdown, on the back of two pandemic-restricted years, set the tone in Buninyong for a whole new generation of Australian elites.
Star sprinter Caleb Ewan is a three time Australian elite criterium champion and conquered Buninyong as an under-23 rider. He has not won stages in all three Grand Toursand finished second in the historic Milan-San Remo in 2021.
Michael Matthews is yet to win a national jersey but like Ewan has won stages in major tours and one-day classics across Europe.
Jay Vine made his Grand Tour debut in 2021 in Vuelta a Espana and returned to capture two stages last year.
Ben O'Connor finished fourth in Tour de France in 2021 riding with AG2R Citroen, a French team that without a standout leader means O'Connor need not be a domestique.
International time trial specialist Luke Durbridge became the first rider to win two RoadNats elite titles in the same year when he claimed both the men's road race and time trial crowns in 2013.
These are riders from big international teams who, while well-known in Europe, will likely have been wandering largely unbothered and unnoticed about Ballarat and Buninyong.
These are riders with a chance to win and carry the Australian title and the tales of Buninyong with them across the world.
Should there be an upset, and unexpected conqueror, the experience all adds to the depth and hopefully the inspiration an event like this can fuel for the region.
This is a chance for us to appreciate what being Australia's best can mean, right in our backyard.
