Sprinting excitement machine Caleb Ewan is chasing a special place in Australian cycling history in Ballarat.
He looms as a major chance to become the first to complete the road championships criterium-road race double in the one year.
Ewan chases the first leg of what would be an extraordinary feat in the criterium - a title he won three years in a row from 2016 - in the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat's CBD on Friday night.
This will be the first time the five-time Tour de France stage winner has ridden in the nationals since 2019.
Cameron Meyer is the only winner of both the criterium (2013) and road race (2020 and 2021) titles.
He has also been the national time trial champion (2010 and 2011) - something which is never likely to be on Ewan's radar.
Ewan will have the assistance of Lotto-Dstny teammates Jarrad Drizners and Harry Sweeny, but he is not going to find it easy in either of his assignments.
Reigning champion Cameron Ivory, Blake Quick, Jensen Plowright, Craig Wiggins and Matthew Rice are all considered contenders in the criterium.
The elite men's race will climax a big day of racing in Sturt Street to open the five-day championships, which continue with road races at Buninyong on Saturday and Sunday, and time trials at Mt Helen on Monday and Tuesday.
Defending champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon is the one to beat in the elite women's criterium.
She will have backing of the Jayco AlUla squad, which includes Alexandra Manly and Jessica Allen.
The 2020 champion Chloe Hosking will also have a point to prove after missing out on a professional contract for this year.
FRIDAY'S RACE PROGRAM
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
