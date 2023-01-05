The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Caleb Ewan is back on a Ballarat circuit he once made his own

DB
By David Brehaut
January 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Ewans returns to the Ballarat criterium circuit.

Sprinting excitement machine Caleb Ewan is chasing a special place in Australian cycling history in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.