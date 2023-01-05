A woman will stay in custody after allegedly speeding away from police and setting fire to a stolen car near a pine plantation in Mount Clear.
Carley Kirby, 26, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court twice, on Wednesday and Thursday, to apply for bail after the January 3 incident.
The woman faced six charges, including the unlawful destruction of property, theft and refusal to stop for a police officer.
In the first instance, Kirby's bail application was denied by Magistrate Jarrod Williams, pending an assessment for the Court Integrated Services Program.
Kirby reappeared before Magistrate Mark Stratmann, where a summary of alleged events was read again to the court.
The court was told on January 1 Kirby was allegedly seen on CCTV driving a stolen Nissan Qashqai at the BP Rockbank service station.
Kirby was alleged to have filled $100 of petrol into the car and fled without paying. The Nissan was seen to have been bearing false registration plates.
On January 3, Kirby was allegedly spotted by police in the stolen Nissan on Edmund Drive in Delacombe.
The officers, in two different cars, pulled to the side and front of Kirby's vehicle with their lights and sirens activated.
Kirby was then alleged to have reversed away from the cars and sped away from the scene.
Police did not pursue the car Kirby was allegedly driving, but were able to place a deflation device under its driver side wheel, deflating a tire.
Kirby was then alleged to have driven the car to Whitehorse Road near Frenchmans Lane in Mount Clear.
It was alleged Kirby, nearby a pine plantation, set fire to the car using a jerry can of petrol and lighter, and fled into the nearby forest.
Emergency services arrived an put out the fire at around 12.15pm, with Kirby shortly after emerging from the forest to hand herself in.
The Nissan Qashqai was allegedly stolen from a Cobram saleyard, in an incident believed to be linked to a state-wide car theft syndicate of which there have been recent arrests.
The offences were alleged to have occurred whilst Kirby was on bail, requiring her defence counsel to provide compelling reasons as to why she should be released from jail.
The outstanding matters related to an alleged shoplifting attempt at Golden Square Target and alleged drug and weapons possession charges after a car crash in Shepparton.
Kirby's defence counsel called upon her work colleague, who told the court she would be able to provide Kirby with a place to live if she were released from jail.
The witness also granted assurances she would report any breaches of Kirby's bail conditions to the police.
The court was also told of Kirby's suitability for the Court Integrated Services Program, which she had completed with a commendable record in the past.
The police prosecutor however disagreed with defence's submission that strict bail conditions would be able to mitigate the risk to the public to an acceptable level, due to Kirby's history of drug use and the scale of the offending.
"The risk at this time of year to the public, and where that fire would go in the pine plantation - it is not getting stopped by local firefighters," the prosecutor said.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann accepted Kirby had met the compelling reasons for release based on multiple factors, including her age, employment status, access to a stable address and CISP support.
However, he did not believe the risk to the public would be mitigated to an acceptable level through bail conditions.
"Can the risk to the public be effectively mitigated enough through bail conditions? My view on that is negative," Mr Stratmann said.
"My refusal is not because of compelling reasons, but for risk factors which cannot be mitigated, and are too high."
Kirby was denied bail, to reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 16.
