Court

Creswick woman who allegedly set car on fire and fled from police refused bail

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
The burning Nissan Qashqai on Whitehorse Road, Mount Clear. Picture by The Courier

A woman will stay in custody after allegedly speeding away from police and setting fire to a stolen car near a pine plantation in Mount Clear.

Local News

