Ballarat residents urged to stay alert as thunderstorm asthma season is extended

By The Courier
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Thunderstorm asthma risk remains with extended season

Residents in the Ballarat region who suffer from asthma of hay fever have been warned to continue taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of thunderstorm asthma, with the season extended until January 15.

