Thunderstorm asthma risk remains with extended season

Residents in the Ballarat region who suffer from asthma of hay fever have been warned to continue taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of thunderstorm asthma, with the season extended until January 15.
The Victorian Department of Health made the decision to extend the season because the risk of is still high, "due to rye grass and pollen conditions which increase the risk of thunderstorm asthma, should certain weather events occur."
High amounts of grass pollen in the air in combination with certain weather conditions can trigger severe asthma symptoms.
Epidemic thunderstorm asthma can happen when a large number of people develop symptoms over a timeframe of a few hours.
The season typically runs between the months of October through December.
Grampians Public Health Unit Director, Professor Rosemary Aldrich said those who suffer from asthma should have an asthma plan in place.
"Asthma attacks can escalate quickly," Dr Aldrich said.
"If you have a history of asthma or hay fever it is recommended that you consult with your GP to put preventative measures in place.
"The use of an asthma puffer during seasons of high pollen count could be life-saving."
Those who are at risk are advised to avoid being outside during thunderstorms, including avoiding wind gusts that come prior to a storm.
It also recommended to close doors and windows on high-risk days to prevent thunderstorm asthma.
Experts say those who often experience wheezing or coughing during asthma or hay fever attacks are at a heightened risk.
The epidemic thunderstorm asthma risk forecast is updated on the VicEmergency website.
More information can also be found here.
Ballarat is forecast for tops of between 29 and 28 degrees between Saturday and Sunday, however there is no forecast of thunderstorms at this stage.
In 2016, Victoria experienced a huge epidemic thunderstorm asthma event in November 2016, described by the Department of Health as "the world's largest".
It led to the deaths of 10 Victorians.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.