It was late November when Ballarat's cutest family arrived in town.
The grey-headed flying-fox mum and her pup moved into North Gardens Wetlands near Lake Wendouree in - as The Courier's veteran Nature Notes writer, Roger Thomas, said - "exceptionally unique" circumstances.
"She would have flown with [her pup] under her wings to get here, but she got disoriented somehow," Mr Thomas said.
"Where did she come from? I recommend Bendigo or Geelong. She came up here with her little one.
"It doesn't really make sense. The little one should be with its mates. And now she's so far away, she has to wait till the little one is big enough to fly on its own back to wherever they're going."
The puzzling pair weren't the only appearance that surprised Mr Thomas in 2023.
A wild king parrot population, usually found along the east coast from Victoria to Brisbane, was found in Gordon.
After over five decades of bird watching in the region, Mr Thomas said it was a first for Ballarat.
"I had a reader contact me about them at Mount Helen and I had always thought that little population had been escapees from cages ... I still think that's the case," he said.
"But then a reader contacted me from Gordon and said 'we've had them for a few years, they come back every year. We're feeding them, the neighbours are feeding them'. They're truly wild."
Sharing the wonders of the region's natural environments is a major part of the long running Nature Notes column, and Mr Thomas said he was grateful for readers' submissions and contributing photographers across the year.
"Thank you. Their work is appreciated," he said.
"They're keen photographers ... even if they love to do it on their own, unhindered and unencumbered, they do like to share their work and I'm a bit like that too."
One reader captured a wallaby scooping up duckweed with its paws and eating it - an unrecorded food for the creature.
Another snapped a haunting picture of a powerful owl with a brush-tail possum in its talons.
And one managed to surmise the 'web of life' in a short tale about his dog and garden snails: 'Our Jack Russell is harassing the white ibis, so I have snails in the garden again. No dog last year, no snails.'
"That was a nice, little humorous bit, and it also explains a bit about the web of life and how things are interconnected. He was very observant, actually, to notice the connection," Mr Thomas said.
Ballarat has also seen more butterflies this spring.
"I don't know why. They've obviously enjoyed the conditions but I can't explain what about the condition has made it better for them," he said.
Mr Thomas said, as in the case of increased imperial jezebel butterflies, photos helped people in identifying flora and fauna in their area.
"I got another photo later in the year of a group of them all hatching together," he said.
"Putting that in the paper with a picture enables people to either appreciate they're in the district, or others will probably say, 'oh, that's a butterfly that I've seen."
Nature Notes devotees would be familiar with the family of four mysterious tawny frogmouth owls which nest every year in the north garden.
"We never see the nest ... people have been searching hard but they're so well camouflaged," Mr Thomas said.
"People that walk around the lake look for them every year and check them every day so they're very popular with a large number of people. If I'm walking around there's nearly always someone who will come and say, 'have you found them yet'?"
Much of eastern Australia received record rainfall in 2023 amid La Nina conditions.
Peculiarly, Mr Thomas said for Ballarat, this meant less waterbirds; including pelicans, ibises, egrets, night herons and ducks, despite our wetlands being full.
"Because of the rain inland which came much earlier than our wet spring, very many of our local water birds flew away," he said.
"From Ballarat they went at least into the Murray Valley and probably into New South Wales Riverina, maybe up to Birdsville.
"It wasn't necessarily expected because usually if our swamps are full, they're usually full of birds. So the swamps are there, but they're almost birdless because the birds found somewhere warmer and with more easily found food up north."
Others flourished in the region's wet.
Funghi season was longer, and mosquito numbers thrived. More mozzies meant an increase in dragonflies in spring.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast La Nina conditions will end in February 2023 and move to an 'ENSO-neutral' but the positive flow-on effects of a wetter-than-average 2023 will filter through the region's ecosystems for years to come.
"The increase in insects will mean the birds have gotten more food so we might see an increase in little bush birds which have been declining for several years because of climate change, [dry] conditions and habitats changing," he said.
"This damper year will probably suit a lot of them; little birds like wrens, robins, fantails and honey eaters should do well.
"It will filter right through from the tiny little things on and in the ground up to the things that live higher in the trees.
"Nature has a pretty good way of balancing things out."
For Mr Thomas, he's looking forward to another year outside amongst the greenery, taking reader submissions and observing creatures great and small.
"That's just my... I suppose other people would say it's their happy place," he said.
"I nearly always find something interesting, slightly unusual or different nearly every time I go out."
And his message to readers for the year ahead is simple: Get out there.
"Your local patch is as good as anywhere else if you just go out and find things," he said. "Particularly for Ballarat people ... [it's] not something that's only in a David Attenborough movie.
"We need to protect the local bush and the things that are in it ... Enjoy it."
