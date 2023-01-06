The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Matthews looms as major title threat on return to championships | road race guide

January 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Plapp will carry the number one saddlecloth in Sunday's road race as the reigning champion.

Reigning road race champion Lucas Plapp says the AusCycling Road National Championships are one of the first things he programs in each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.