Reigning road race champion Lucas Plapp says the AusCycling Road National Championships are one of the first things he programs in each year.
"The RoadNats now have a very special place in my heart and it's one of the first things I pencil into a season calendar and work towards," he said.
"It has been a year to remember, taking the green and gold to Europe and trying to showcase the jersey as best as I could."
Plapp will be defending his title at Buninyong on Sunday - day three of the championships.
He said this year had one of the most star-stacked fields in sometime
Plapp said the majority of Australia's best WorldTour riders are competing alongside high quality talent from the domestic scene.
Triple world championship medallist Michael Matthews is expected to be one of the big players in his first appearance in the event since 2014.
He will ride alongside eight Jayco AlUla teammates including past road race champion Luke Durbridge, Ararat's Lucas Hamilton and Chris Harper.
Durbridge said with most of the year spent racing overseas there were only a few chances to race in front of home crowds. "I enjoy every edition and have many great memories from the race," he said.
The star-studded line-up also features grand tour stage winners Ben O'Connor, Simon Clarke and Jay Vine.
Camperdown's Grace Brown is attempting to throw off her bridesmaid tag in the elite women's road race.
Brown has had three podium appearances in the past three years, with the two-time national elite women's time trial champion having to settle for placings behind Amanda Spratt, Sarah Roy and Nicole Frain.
Once again Jayco AlUla will be her primary challengers, bolstered by the addition of Commonwealth Games champion Georgia Baker to a seven-strong roster.
Three-time champion Amanda Spratt will once again be a threat
