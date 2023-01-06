TEAM BridgeLane is the one Pat Shaw wants Ballarat to know is their team.
This is the team he hoped Ballarat people could get behind and cheer on Sturt Street and in Buninyong this weekend in AusCycling Road National Championships action.
This was a team with a women's arm built from scratch within eight weeks, funded primarily by fans in a bid to help female riders keep striving to reach the highest levels they could.
Opportunities for female cyclists had been starting to look dire on the domestic front at the same time as Grand Tour and Monument events, such as Paris-Roubaix, were developing women's events.
Shaw, a homegrown now-retired Continental-level professional, joined Inform TMX Make as director sportif for the women last year and within weeks the Australian domestic team folded.
He took to social media, appealing for interest in launching a new Australian women's domestic team with a big picture focus to become one of the world's best and to importantly give women a pathway and education to reach their potential in the sport.
The crowdfunded aim was to reach $100,000 and have a team racing by this summer, to be in play for RoadNats. They have made it this far and with so much to prove.
This team has almost all never raced together. About half the women have never raced in a team at all.
Shaw said the mission has not been easy, but one he was proud to put on show for RoadNats in his hometown. The bigger rewards, he said, would come as the team developed in the next few years.
These are athletes who otherwise might not have had a chance.- Pat Shaw
"It's been satisfying, when our backs were against the wall, to pull it off. Every single person who has donated has been inspired and knows we're doing this for the right reasons...These are athletes who otherwise might not have had a chance," Shaw said.
"Yes, we have the Commonwealth Games coming up and yes, there is an expectation representatives for the men and women's teams will probably be in the field in Buninyong this weekend.
"Our focus is for our athletes to get to the best level we can help them get to. These athletes are inspiration for us.
"Athletes have been chosen primarily on character and secondarily on performance. We know there's a lot of women with capability and potential out there. All our athletes have specialties and talents that can work together."
Professional cyclists Chloe Hosking, Grace Brown and Amanda Spratt donated money to the project. Lucas Plapp and Simon Clarke donated signed team jerseys to sell. One philanthropist donated $100,000 to ensure the project became a real probability.
Shaw sought the help and advice from his long-time Team BridgeLane boss Andrew Christie-Johnston, who had been working to develop a women's team. Then began the work to secure sponsorship and recruit.
Without Christie-Johnson, Shaw said it was unlikely the team would have properly got off the ground.
Shaw has built vast experience in the industry in racing, as captain, coaching, mentoring, commentating, event organising and running a cycle shop with his dad Dennis Shaw. Running a team has been a whole new game.
For Shaw, cycling has always been about relationships and wanting to help riders of all ages and abilities improve their cycling.
This has been no different but in a country "flooded" with female talent, especially in junior ranks, Shaw quickly started to notice a stark gap.
"I have been retired since 2011 and when I was on course in the first summer in commentary, I realised the talent and the way the female athletes were represented, particularly the poor research on each athlete," Shaw said. "Knowing the riders this was not good enough."
Until then, Shaw's focus had entirely been in getting the best out of his teams in men's racing.
Gradually, billing for women's cycling has been growing and RoadNats in Ballarat have helped to set the tone. In 2016, the elite women's road race was shifted to a shared Super Sunday scheduling alongside the men in Buninyong. Three years ago the elite women were allowed to ride last in the criterium on Sturt Street - the main event spot.
Shaw said a lot had been driven by cycling media, such as broadcaster SBS, and the growing global appetite for cycling as a whole.
But it all helped change the landscape.
Three-time Australian women's elite road race champion Grace Elvin, who hails from Canberra, has long been championing equality for female cyclists as a founding member of The Cyclists' Alliance.
Before the pandemic, just as the international spotlight on women's cycling was growing, Elvin said cycling had the benefit of not being shackled down by history.
Women's cycling, as an elite sport, was relatively new and that meant opportunities for women to have a greater voice and choices, particularly in a more unified front with men in major events.
Shaw said there was still a lot that cycling could learn from other sports, such as tennis, in greater gender equality in promotion. He pointed to the "great step" of Basketball Ballarat to rebrand its marquee teams simply as Ballarat Miners - no more Lady Miners or Rush to differentiate the women.
"That's a big part for us. Yes, BridgeLane has a women's team, but we're just Team BridgeLane," Shaw said. "All athletes wear the same colour, the same jerseys, they have the same supports and same equipment.
"When the men win a race, the whole team wins the race. When the women win a race, the whole team wins the race. I think it's important not only doing that because it's the way things are going but so we support each other.
"...There's a lot men can learn from female athletes. Women represent brands better and generally are far more creative in promotion.
"Last year was my first time working with a female team but I have coached female riders for a long time. I am inspired by it and I feel like it's the same as what we're trying to do in our store - we want to improve the cycling experience for everyone."
Fundraising is still open to build Team BridgeLane's women's program to help fund travel, insurance and race entries. Support via gofundme.com.
