Top Federation University sport scientists will take full advantage of having the eyes of the cycling world on Ballarat, co-hosting a series of virtual seminars for cyclists and their performance coaches with AusCycling.
Various experts, all of whom are involved in elite level cycling coaching and preparation, will deliver the sessions covering performance-related subjects.
"The purpose of the seminar series is to offer training and coaching advice for the coaches, athletes and sports scientists to improve performance," said Federation University exercise and sport science lecturer Dr Ryan Worn.
Dr Worn, who specialises in high-performance athlete physiology and biomechanics, is also a racing cyclist and coach with success coaching athletes to a national level and world championships in road, track and BMX cycling.
He said Federation University's sponsorship of the Road National Championships, and with the course running through its Mount Helen campus, highlights the strength of the university's world-renowned sports science discipline and $15 million Health and Sports Precinct which opened in 2020.
Dr Worn's research explores endurance performance - what makes for good performance and what factors, such as fatigue, hydration and nutrition, can limit performance.
He will deliver one of the virtual seminars, on optimising para-cycling performance from the lab to the podium, with Nick Owen.
Para-cycling events in the Road National Championships will take place alongside able-bodied events.
"There are more global eyes than ever before on para events not just with the RoadNats but the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and ... investment in funding from the top down that is starting to be reflected in participation," he said.
Other presenters include Federation University Professor Tim Gabbett, and AusCycling's Dr Lynne Munro and Dr Toby Edwards.
The sessions will run online from 6pm on January 9 and 10. To register visit www.roadnationals.org.au
