Family violence offender 'proud' of actions after three arrests in three days

A family violence offender who was arrested three times in three days seemed "proud" of his persistent offending when interviewed by police, a court has heard.
The 73-year-old man faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court three days in a row this week for a string of offences involving several breaches of intervention orders, including violating an order within just 11 minutes of release.
The Courier is not naming the man to protect the identity of the victims.
The first incident occurred on Monday, January 2, when the man slapped a family member in the face at a Canadian address about 12.20pm.
About 6.20pm that day the man was served with a family violence safety notice, which barred him from returning to the address.
The man told the police he did "not believe" in the order, which "meant nothing" to him.
About 20 minutes later police arrived at the residence to find the man. He was arrested and taken to the Ballarat police station.
The 73-year-old pleaded guilty to the offending at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was released from custody with a family violence intervention order in place.
The second lot of offending occurred just 11 minutes after his release from custody, with the man sending a text message to the victim stating his intention to return to the Canadian address, breaching the conditions of the order.
At 2.31pm the man was seen on CCTV in the kitchen of the residence, grabbing and pointing the camera up to the roof when he noticed it.
Police attended the address 20 minutes later but could not find the man. His phone and wallet had been left on a couch.
Police returned at 4.45pm to find the man hiding in a sleeping bag in a chest of drawers.
The man had attempted to barricade himself inside the house prior to police arriving by nailing boards to the front door way to prevent entry.
When interviewed he made full admissions to breaching the intervention order and attempting to barricade the house.
The man pleaded guilty to the offences on Wednesday, and was fined a total of $2000.
While handing down his sentencing remarks, Magistrate Jarrod Williams asked the man if he was "disappointed in himself", to which the man replied that he had found the whole incident "amusing".
The man reappeared in court on Thursday for further offending.
The court was told the man was again found by police at the Canadian address on Wednesday about 4.55pm.
You are going to do one month in custody for this, and if you come out and commit further breaches that number will just go up.
Police attended the address and found him watching television on the couch.
After noticing the police officers at the rear of the house, the man got up and ran out of sight, attempting to hide in a broom closet.
The officers removed the man after he refused to leave the closet, and arrested him.
When asked if his actions would cause fear for the affected family members, the man told police that they would be affected "probably for their whole lives".
The interviewing officers noted the man seemed "proud" about the offending and did not show much, if any, remorse.
Between 9.57am and 10.20am on Thursday morning, the man urinated in a police station interview room while talking with his solicitor.
The man's defence lawyer told the court although he had shown a pattern of offending, he had known the affected family members would not have been home when he visited the Canadian address, and pleaded at an early opportunity.
The court was told since the start of the offending, the man's family had been "displaced" from their home, and had to live a "transient" lifestyle.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann, who presided over Thursday's hearing, reprimanded the man and imposed a prison sentence.
"Your recent history is very concerning, (the offender) has been given the benefit of fines in this disposition but has not taken any notice of that," Mr Stratmann said.
"You are going to do one month in custody for this, and if you come out and commit further breaches that number will just go up."
The man was fined $300 and sentenced to one month imprisonment.
