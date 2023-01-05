The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Court

Family violence offender faces Ballarat court three times in three days

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family violence offender 'proud' of actions after three arrests in three days

A family violence offender who was arrested three times in three days seemed "proud" of his persistent offending when interviewed by police, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.