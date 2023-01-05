Ballarat police have released footage of a man who damaged the window of a shop in Ballarat's CBD.
The incident happened on Lydiard Street about 1.30am on December 23, 2022, when the man in question kicked the window of the property as he walked past.
The man, with a large beard, is seen wearing a white t-shirt in the footage.
Investigators have released the CCTV in the hopes someone may recognise who he is.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
