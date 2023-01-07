The Courier
Ballarat Dance Awards competitors to raise funds and awareness for Fragile X

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 8 2023 - 3:30am
Peyton Goodall of Versatility Dance College will be among almost 100 dancers competing in the Ballarat Dance Awards competition. Picture by Adam Trafford

Young dancers craving extra training and summer competition are putting in some last-minute rehearsal as they prepare for this month's Ballarat Dance Awards.

