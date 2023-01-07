Young dancers craving extra training and summer competition are putting in some last-minute rehearsal as they prepare for this month's Ballarat Dance Awards.
Almost 100 dancers from Victoria and interstate have signed up to take part in the two-day event, which raises funds and awareness for the Fragile X Association of Australia.
Peyton Goodall and her fellow dancers will take part in a day of master classes from highly-regarded teachers from the Australian Ballet School and Company and Sydney Dance Company, before performing for the judges on the second day.
Awards organiser Anita Delaland said after years of COVID disruptions, the awards were getting back to full-strength with interstate dancers able to travel.
"We feel very lucky because during COVID we were still able to run the dance awards as we tended not to be in lockdown at that time ... but because of COVID we had to decrease in size because our interstate people were not able to come," she said.
But this year there are plenty of entries from Queensland and South Australia, as well as Melbourne and across Victoria.
The awards, held on January 14 and 15, will also provide a boost to accommodation and tourist providers.
"There's definitely a lot of people asking about accommodation and where they can go with other children," Ms Delaland said. "It's wonderful because children are on holiday so families can come and visit."
Ms Delaland started the Ballarat Dance Awards to give dancers a competition to aim for over summer and as a way to support the community.
"There's no competitions running at this time which is one of the reasons why I started the Ballarat Dance Awards," she said. "Students tend to continue to dance, maybe only taking a few weeks off, purely because they love it and I don't think there's any event like it in Victoria at this time of year."
Over its five years the Ballarat Dance Awards have raised more than $5000 for the Fragile X Association of Australia - a cause close to Ms Delaland's heart.
Ms Delaland trained two young dancers Zara and Sadie Jones whose brother Jimmy has Fragile X, the most common single-gene cause of autism worldwide. Their mother Sarah is a local coordinator of the association.
Every week in Australia, one child is born with Fragile X and 20 are born who are carriers of the gene but despite the prevalence of the genetic condition, it receives little attention and funding for research.
She hopes to raise at least $2000 this year with proceeds from ticket sales on the Sunday going to the organisation.
