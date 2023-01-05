New population data shows a dramatic slowdown of migration could increase the pressure to take care of an ageing population.
La Trobe University professor and John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research chair and director Irene Blackberry said there was a higher proportion of older residents in places like Ballarat and the surrounding regions compared to metro areas.
Census data in Ballarat Local Government Areas and surrounding regions show the median ages have increased slightly.
The Hepburn Shire saw the biggest increase over the decade with the median age in 2021 being 52 years old, an increase of six years compared to 46 years in 2011.
While the census can provide an interesting historical insight into the population during the middle of the pandemic, new information for future forecasts suggest the country could cut about one million people.
These losses have been explained by record low migration during the pandemic.
This has had a flow-on effect to the birth rate, and federal treasurer Jim Chalmers said the outlook of a smaller and older population was concerning in the context of a trend towards ageing populations.
Professor Blackberry said the number one way to help the ageing populations in the regions was to address workplace shortages.
She said the government was providing incentives to encourage workers to move to the regions.
While skilled workers could be coming to the country to help address the worker gap, Professor Blackberry said it was important as we become a diverse community to consider how to support new workers to deliver care - especially with workers coming from countries with a lower age expectancy than Australia which currently sits at about 87 to 88-years-old.
"Their idea of an older person is different ... not just socially or culturally but in reality of delivering the care, the complexity of delivering care to a 90-plus-year-old," Professor Blackberry said.
"It is important to bring the workers in here to do the work, but I think it's important that we equip the people so that they can actually deliver care that will meet the needs of the diverse, older communities."
As community diversity changes, she said she had observed more intergenerational programs that promoted social wellbeing in aged care facilities.
These include programs in Ballarat where aged care centres are partnered with daycares, which Professor Blackberry said helped provide social interactions for residents and provided opportunity for meaningful activities.
While the daycare connections happen in Ballarat, she said she had also heard of high schools and aged care facilities teaming up.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
