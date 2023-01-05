POPULAR fast racing that transforms Sturt Street like no other time in the year is back on Friday - already the hype that was lacking a little the past two years is building.
Sturt Street traders are preparing for a bumper evening of AusCycling Road National Championships criterium racing, the looped course that lends itself to picnics on mild evenings.
Elite teams have been rolling into town and this was particularly noticeable in coffee spots like Higher Society, which is positioned on course near the start-finish line.
My Ride Ballarat store owner-manager Tim Oliver has noticed an uptake in out-of-season winter gear sales with visitors from Sydney and Queensland feeling the cool sub-20C temperatures in town mid-week.
But the mercury picks up for a mild top of 24C on Friday with warm road racing in Buninyong on Saturday and Sunday with expected tops of 29C and 33C.
Mr Oliver, whose store is near the Lyons Street criterium top turn, said custom on crits night could be weather dependable but it was shaping up to be a busy day.
The store will again have its annual sales table in what Mr Oliver said was a good market to sell older and superseded products.
He said it was a great fixture for Ballarat.
"It's the perfect opportunity for us to have people dropping in to have their bikes prepared before the race. We're in a good spot for people to swing in to have their gears changed or tyres pumped," Mr Oliver said.
"We also have a lot of people through looking for a bargain. A lot of people from Ararat, Horsham and the district call in because they've come to see the racing and a lot of kids are riding in the club events."
Racing starts with waves of club team criteriums from 12.55pm. Mr Oliver said what the store might lose from road closures in the morning, they made up for with foot traffic well into the evening.
For Midtown Cellars and Bars, crits night was a big introduction to the business last summer after launching in September 2021.
Midtown Cellars' Joe Hirons said the team was looking forward to another big night - and one they can be more prepared to serve course-side.
"We were relatively new last year and it was our first big day, the record for awhile in trade and gradually business has grown the past year," Mr Hirons said. "We're expecting a big evening in food and drinks."
A little further down the course will be business as usual for Il Piccolo Gelato.
Store owner and gelato-maker Anthony Ransome said it was hard to pinpoint the difference criteriums made on sales as Friday nights in summer were typically always busy but it did create a fun atmosphere.
"Cycling is good for the town," Mr Ransome said. "I like big events like this in town - it's about everybody's business doing well."
Il Piccolo will likely feature as a stop for participants in City of Ballarat's inaugural Ride Ballarat Community Loop on Friday.
The family-friendly ride will take participants from Ballarat Railway Station on five or 10-kilometre loops by Lake Wendouree to finish near the criterium course in Sturt Street.
Riders will be supported by Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club members on the new marked, shared paths.
People can register for the ride from 1.45pm for a 2pm start. Participants receive an Il Piccolo voucher.
12.55pm: Club team events
2.30pm: under-19 women, 15 laps (16.5 kilometres)
3.05pm: under-19 men, 20 laps (22km)
3.50pm: under-23 men, 30 laps (33km)
5pm: elite and under-23 women, 35 laps (38km)
6.30pm: elite men, 40 laps (44km)
