A COURSE clean is underway in Buninyong to ensure roads beamed to the world this weekend are looking their best.
City of Ballarat acting chief executive officer John Hausler confirmed council was busy in preparations ahead of AusCycling Road National Championships racing in the township from Saturday.
This including washing and repairing course signs and mowing.
Concerned residents spoke to The Courier about dirty directions, in particular the marking to the highly popular King of the Mountain stage on Mount Buninyong Road.
"The City of Ballarat has been working closely with GTR Events and AusCycling to ensure all Federation University Road National Championships courses are presented to the highest possible standard, including the King of the Mountain signs," Mr Hausler said.
"Works will continue to prepare all common spectator zones, infrastructure and roadside viewing areas for the event."
A huge crowd is expected for Super Sunday racing with a string of Grand Tour stage winners entered in the elite men's race.
More than 15 hours' racing action is set to be broadcast from Buninyong to national and international audiences.
Buninyong race action starts on Saturday with under-19 junior races and under-23 men's title race ahead of the Gran Fondo, which typically features top amateur riders on the notoriously tough Buninyong climb.
Australian para-cycling titles are up for grabs first on the course on Sunday morning leading into the elites.
The elite men will tackle 16 laps of an 11.6-kilometre course, which also takes in part of Federation University's Mount Helen campus.
Criterium racing on Sturt Street launches the RoadNats on Friday afternoon and evening. Time trials from FedUni in Mount Helen round out the championships on Monday and Tuesday.
This is the final year of the RoadNats contract for Ballarat between the state government and AusCycling.
