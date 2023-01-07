A lot of political mileage was made in 2018 when the Ballarat train station car park was opened.
Within weeks it became redundant, since existing commuters filled it up by 6.30am and newbies continued to look for parks in the surrounding area.
COVID changed many things, not least of which of which is the happy fact that we commuters can still get a park at 8.30am.
The car park is quiet but almost never cleaned it seems. Who dares park in the basement level? Who walks up those stairs? Probably not those in public office for whom it seemed a commuters paradise awaited.
These days my mask is used a lot less. But I do put it on before venturing into this unofficial urinal that links the three levels.
Please let us know when the Ballarat station car park was last cleaned. Does anyone actually intend to do it in the future?
The same emptied ashtray has been beside my favourite car spot for the past three weeks.
Do I have to bring a broom with me to clear a path to my regular train?
Craig Carr, Wendouree.
