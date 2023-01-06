Each year, the RoadNats brings a hit of summer energy to Ballarat and Buninyong, attracting tens of thousands of spectators, club riders, and elite athletes.
While this is the last year of the current contract, the AusCycling Road National Championships has a long history here - apart from two years in South Australia, we've hosted the event since 2007.
The last few years have been bigger and bigger - even through the pandemic - and with new television and internet broadcasting arrangements, Ballarat's never been on such a big stage.
Below is a selection of amazing moments captured by The Courier's photographers since 2012 - remember 2019's 35 degree-plus heat, which punished the fixed-gear racers on Friday but brought out a massive crowd for the finale on Sunday.
Compare that to 2020's pouring rain on the Sturt Street criterium course.
There's also all the colour at the King of the Mountain zone on Mount Buninyong, where hundreds of cowbells cheer on the riders at the hardest part of the climb.
It's also incredible to watch world-class names - the Caleb Ewans, the Amanda Spratts, the Carol Cookes - race in your own backyard.
It adds an extra thrill when you see them at the Olympics, or the Tour de France,
A personal highlight - the blokes who have a beer on the Lyons Street corner balcony every year, we'll be keeping an eye out for them.
