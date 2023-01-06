The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Photos

RoadNats 2023: Remember these Ballarat highlights

January 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Jenner after winning the under 23 race in 2017.

Each year, the RoadNats brings a hit of summer energy to Ballarat and Buninyong, attracting tens of thousands of spectators, club riders, and elite athletes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.