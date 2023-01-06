Ballarat weather continues to be a hindrance as land owners work to prepare their properties against fire risk.
It has been a strange season, with a third La Nina causing wet ground conditions and delaying grass slashing programs in councils surrounding Ballarat.
With the City of Ballarat boundaries, council has issued 160 fire prevention notices to landowners this season so far.
They then have 14 days to fix the issue.
Thirty-four of these notices have been given between now and Christmas.
Community Wellbeing acting director, Mark Patterson said in a statement landowners have "generally been compliant with fire prevention notices and advice".
"The City of Ballarat thanks them for their cooperation," he said.
Wet conditions have delayed the fire danger period and then hot weather has put further delays on the council program, who are in charge of keeping council road sides clear.
Mr Patterson said the program has been paused "during days of high fire danger".
Despite this he said "it remains on track".
In the Moorabool Shire there have been over 300 fire prevention notices issued.
In this council area residents have 21 days to comply, but the council encourages residents to reach out if wet ground conditions would make it difficult to meet the deadline.
Chief executive Derek Madden said "a number of properties required additional time to comply".
Inspections will start up again in this shire by the middle of January.
"Initial inspections commenced later than previous years due to weather conditions," Mr Madden said.
Currently no works have been carried out by the Moorabool council because of non-compliance.
For the council's own program along roadsides and other land, Mr Madden said slashing is underway.
"Some areas throughout the Shire are not accessible due to wet ground conditions.
"[This] will be cut as soon as conditions allow."
The Hepburn Shire was unavailable for comment.
A warm weekend is expected for Ballarat, with predicted temperatures reaching almost to the mid 30s.
CFA District 15 assistant chief fire officer Adam Gullo said they are seeing high grass dry out very quickly.
"If possible, postpone or avoid work using farm machinery such as slashers or mowers in dry grass during a heatwave," he said.
"We have already seen the impact of many grassfires this season, so we're asking the community to play its part by taking extra care to avoid unnecessary fires during the hot temperatures".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
