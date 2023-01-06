The Courier
Ballarat and Moorabool council rolls out grass slashing program

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 7 2023 - 4:30am
Councils and residents fight with mild summer temperatures to ensure land is cleared. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat weather continues to be a hindrance as land owners work to prepare their properties against fire risk.

