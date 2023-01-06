Ballarat's Matt Short has celebrated his captaincy debut with a maiden Twenty20 century to help the Adelaide Strikers pull off the highest run chase in Big Bash League history.
After the Hobart Hurricanes posted an imposing 4-229, Short smoked back-to-back boundaries in the 20th over to reach his century and celebrate a seven-wicket victory with three balls to spare.
The East Ballarat product finished on 100 runs off 59 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.
"It's unreal to chase that down," Short told Fox Cricket after the match.
"We were pretty flat in the rooms at halftime. But it was nice to go out with a bit of freedom and have a bit of fun."
Short drew praise from many of the game's greats, with some describing it as one of the BBL's finest knocks.
"What an amazing game. Still trying to reflect on that amazing chase. Matt Short is an absolute star," former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar said.
Standing in as captain for Peter Siddle, Short sent the Hurricanes into bat, in what looked like a regrettable decision early on.
Hurricanes openers Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell feasted on the Strikers' attack; McDermott's 57 runs came from 30 balls and Jewell's 54 from 25 balls including seven fours and three sixes.
English international Zak Crawley compounded the hosts' woes with an unbeaten 54.
The Hurricanes' franchise-record innings ended with 18 fours and 14 sixes.
Remarkably, the Strikers were 1-111 at the 10-over mark in their case, near level with the Hurricanes (1-112) at the same point.
Scratchy early, Short received two lives - dropped first ball and a sitter put down on 22.
The 27-year-old made the visitors pay, going on to form an equal season-high partnership of 124 runs with Chris Lynn (64 off 29 balls).
Lynn now sits three runs clear of Short as BBL|12's leading runscorer.
The Hurricanes looked to have regained the upper hand when Adam Hose (38) was seemingly dismissed in the 17th over. The Englishman was walking from the field when the umpires called for a review of the delivery, which was deemed a no-ball.
Hose duly smoked the free-hit for six to leave 36 runs required from the last three overs.
IN THE NEWS
That equation dropped to 25 from the last two, then 12 from the final over, before 2 runs were needed from four balls.
Short, then on 96, launched a cover drive to the boundary to reach his individual milestone.
The Strikers take on the Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday with Short to stay as captain in Siddle's absence.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.