THE Ballarat Miners women are on the hunt for a new centre with Australian Opals squad member Zitina Aokuso moving onto NBL1 South powerhouse Mount Gambier.
Aokuso averaged 17 points and nine rebounds for the Miners last year in the team that just missed out on a play-off berth.
The WNBL champion is currently rehabbing a broken foot, an injury sustained while playing with the Townsville Fire but is aiming to return to the court during the season.
Pioneers head coach Matt Sutton said he was excited to add Aokuso to his roster for the 2023 season.
"Zitina gives our group a strong interior presence on both ends; she has a lot of high-level experience and will have a lot to offer our program and community," Sutton said.
"We are really happy to have Zitina join our program and can't wait to get to work with her once her WNBL commitments are done."
Another former Miners star has also signed with the Mount Gambier team with Isabella Brancatisano also named as part of the Pioneers early signings.
The Miners have announced just the one signing to date with Abbey Wehrung returning to Ballarat after a stint at Bendigo.
