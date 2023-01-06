The Courier
The Ballarat Miners women are on the hunt for a new centre with Australian Opals squad member Zitina Aokuso moving onto NBL1 South powerhouse Mount Gambier

Updated January 6 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:00pm
Former Ballarat Miner Zitina Aokuso has joined Mount Gambier in NBL1 South.

