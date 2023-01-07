Artist Murray Walker attributes his first exhibition space as the boys' locker room at Ballarat High School.
His artworks, collages of bare-breasted pin-up girls he pinched from barbershop magazines, were promptly torn down upon discovery and his hands "thrashed" as punishment.
"The kids thought it was marvellous," he said. "I couldn't use my hands for a week."
He was expelled in his leaving year but returned three decades later to deliver a talk to students when one of his books was put on the HSC reading list.
A self-described 'black sheep', the boy from Ballarat who became one of the country's most internationally acclaimed artists, has been "a rebel from the beginning".
"In the sense that I do it my way. I didn't want to be a clone," he said.
"Whether or not I was unsuccessful as an artist commercially for most of my life didn't trouble me for the fact that I could be independent and do as I needed to do without compromising was the lodestar."
Born in 1937, Mr Walker's early years were spent living at a Crumpton Street address in North Ballarat, and in his teenage years, in an abandoned boathouse on Lake Wendouree.
His art practice extends through painting, drawing, printmaking, ceramics, tapestry design, and uses found objects in assemblage sculpture, often layering works with references to literature, art history and pop culture.
"I grew up in Ballarat in wartime mode and there was an emphasis on frugality and being careful not to waste," he said. "That has stayed with me ever since and that's part of my practice."
As a child, Mr Walker had a difficult home life, and his first encouragement as an artist came from his grandmother, amateur artist May Dodds, who took him to the Ballarat Art Gallery and gave his first art lessons.
"I owe so much to her, so much," he said. "The Ballarat Art Gallery actually helped make me, if you like, the struggles with home life, the struggles with school life. It gave me a strength.
"Growing up in Ballarat, I had a sketchbook in my hand from age four onwards and the gallery gave me something that set me off on my path for life."
And a colourful life it has been.
From running away from home at 16 to sleep rough on Sydney streets, to a move to Melbourne at 17 where he would take up a career as a legal clerk, helping to "set [him] up as an artist" by giving him a deeper understanding of people and their complexities.
He met his ex-wife, Dr Sue Walker, in Melbourne, and she encouraged him to study art at the Royal Melbourne Technical College, now RMIT University.
He was expelled from there too, but was later accepted into the Slade School of Art in London.
"When I left Slade I could draw the human body perfectly, which enabled me later to have freedom with the human body," Mr Walker said.
"I often say to young artists, 'freedom doesn't come without discipline'. You can be free if you've mastered all the technical skills, then you you've got something to move against.
"Then when you distort the human figure or the human face or the human body in motion, you've got that experience. It's always there like the skeleton of your practice."
Murray Walker features in more foreign art collections than any other Australian living artist.
Despite his international success, it was only in 2022, at age 85, he had his first solo exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Dr Walker said of her former husband and "best friend" - they talk almost every day - the exhibition was a homecoming which had been "enormously rewarding and satisfying" for him.
"To the point of bringing him to tears almost, because he always felt rejected and his work was hardly ever purchased in the past. He felt he had been overlooked," she said.
"Until this exhibition was held he was never recognized in the town that he was born in."
Now in his ninth decade, Mr Walker said he's doing his finest work yet.
"I've attempted to create my own original language and I think I have succeeded and it's been a journey ... The kind of artist I am, my work is never done," he said.
"I grew up without a sense of family and I was a loner and didn't belong but what I've done in my art, I've often thought about this in recent years, I've created a family... a huge extended family in my art.
"I feel I've done that through paint and then pencils and watercolours and sculpture.
"So the black sheep made good."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.