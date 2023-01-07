The Courier
Internationally acclaimed artist and 'rebel from the beginning' Murray Walker talks life and art

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 7 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Murray Walker at his studio in Beaufort in 2021. Photo by Bill Blackburn.

Artist Murray Walker attributes his first exhibition space as the boys' locker room at Ballarat High School.

