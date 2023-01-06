After a sudden return to its infamous 'winter in January' weather, Ballarat is forecast to put on its best as the cream of Australian cycling hit the streets on Friday and the weekend.
Friday is forecast for a mild top of 24 degrees and mostly sunny for the Sturt Street criteriums later this afternoon and then heat up over the weekend.
This is in contrast to the first week of the New Year when the temperature struggled to creep above 20 degrees, reaching only 17.9 on Thursday.
The gusty south-easterly wind reaching 40 km/h also made training hard for the hundreds of cyclists who have come to town.
But by contrast heat could be the enemy of some of the riders over the weekend particularly for the elite riders on Sunday.
Winds will shift to the north but will be moderate at 20km/h.
The temperature will reach a maximum of 33 degrees some time in the afternoon as the elite men haul their way up Mount Buninyong for the 16 laps of the arduous cycling course.
Federation University sports scientist Brendan O'Brien has detailed some fascinating insights into what makes these elite athletes tick and how they will cope with the more difficult conditions on Sunday.
"Maintaining race speeds nudging 35-40 km/h for 3 to 4.5 hours in hot temperatures also poses a high risk of the cyclist developing hyperthermia and more seriously the medical condition of heat stroke," Dr O'Brien writes in his opinion piece for The Courier.
He shows that as the body maintians its core temperature of about 37 degrees even slight increases in the temperature can make a huge diffeence to output.
"A 1997 study showed that cycling for as long as possible at a threshold pace in 10C could be sustained for 92 minutes, 81 minutes in 21C and for only 54 minutes in 30C.
"A 3 degree rise in core temperature to 40C from extreme exercise is potentially life-threatening," he writes.
"It is expected that many of the cyclist's core temperature will exceed 40C on Sunday. It appears whether a person is an elite cyclist or unfit, that once a critical threshold of 40C is reached brain function and capability to activate muscles is affected."
But there are preventative measures the athletes will employ, including pre-exercise cooling and fluid intake, but the most effective of these is their aerobic fitness.
One thing is gauranteed on Sunday, these athletes demonstrate some of the highest levels of fitness and it won't be the first time many of them have ridden in the heat at Buninyong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.