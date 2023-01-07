Ballarat - get ready to immerse yourself in the lively, feet-stomping sounds of west Africa as Ousmane Sonko and the Kairo Family Band head to the region.
Encompassing elements of traditional Senegalese music fused with the increasingly popular genre of Afro beats stemming from Nigeria, the band's frontman Ousmane Sonko says his event is one "you'll have to take your shoes off" for.
"They'll be plenty of movement and for us and our band it's more than just music," Sonko said.
Growing up, Sonko said he never found music - rather music was something which formed part of his everyday life back in his native home of Senegal.
"I come from the Mandiko tribe and in my culture we have people who are 'culture keepers' and their job is to share their culture with the world," he said.
"I started in a traditional group playing music where we would wake up every morning to represent our tribe through music to the world.
"I started playing at a professional level with this group when I was 20 years old."
Sonko said those attending his ensemble's performance could anticipate "a little bit of everything".
"We'll have traditional instruments such as the djembe (a type of west African drum), the tama (an hourglass shaped west African drum), as well as a guitar, drums and keyboard," he said.
While the band may focus on primarily an African style of music, the members from the ensemble hail from a wide array of countries which is something Sonko believes is the importance of music.
"Music is a language," he said. For the band's drummer Dan Mizzi, who is of Anglo-Indian descent, he had never been introduced to African music before his encounter with the Sonko family.
However, he said it was the "high energy" of Senegalese sounds which drew him in.
Mizzi described playing with Sonko as "very chill".
"The way the music works it's very improvised and we don't necessarily have a specific play to part," Mizzi said.
"We just follow Ousmane and pick up on his vibe and switch things up. It's all about playing in the moment."
The ensemble's members include musicians with heritage from nations such as Fiji, Israel and Australia.
They will play at the Palais-Hepburn on Saturday night from 6pm.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
