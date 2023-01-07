Ballarat musician's support for injured soldiers and widows of the war in Ukraine

Ballarat musician and teacher Elena Polevaya considers it her duty to help support Ukrainians injured and widowed in the conflict with Russia.
Ms Polevaya, who lived in Ukraine until she was 12, was left heartbroken and in pain when Russian troops invaded the country in February, 2022 and in the months since the images of bombed cities and shelled civilians have continued to haunt her.
"When it started there was disbelief. I was paralysed," she said.
"All I can do now is to contribute to either recovery or modifying the terrible effects of war on Ukraine and to help children and widows of people who die.
"I have a translating business and part of the profit from every project that I do I now seek a way to make my help most effective from the far corners of the world. Where I am, I consider that my duty and what I want to do."
With the new year dawning in Ukraine and around the world, Ms Polevaya naturally wants peace but more than that, she expects the Australian government and other Western governments to provide greater support to Ukrainian troops.
"I don't have a hope, but an expectation for governments to finally step up and walk the talk because ... no amount of diplomacy can bring a bully to stop. The only thing to do is use equal force ... providing it stays around distance artillery," she said.
Ms Polevaya is a well-known Ballarat musician and soprano, playing cello in the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra and teaching both cello and piano to local students.
Although she grew up in a Russian military family, her maternal grandmother was Ukrainian and she considers herself Ukrainian having spent her childhood there in the town of Pryluky in the northern region of Chernihiv.
Back then the Soviet Union was in existence of which both Ukraine and Russia were members.
The family left Ukraine when her father was transferred to a military base in Siberia.
Ms Polevaya's last trip to Ukraine was in 2018 - after Russia had annexed Crimea in 2014 - and there was a sense back then even as a visitor hat Russia would attempt to take control of more of the country.
"The reality of the hostility is that war has been running there since 2014 ... with pockets of Russian presence in officially independent Ukraine. I have a friend who left one of the Russian occupied regions where she used to live because she ended up with (bombs) in her front yard."
During her 2018 visit Ms Polevaya visited Kyiv and parts of western Ukraine she had never been to.
"There were young people who had a stall inviting people, recruiting people, to join the territorial defence, which is not a professional armed force but more of a citizens defence force and it felt uncomfortable.
"We live here so nice and comfortably that when you go there you wonder is there really a need for that, but if you talk to a person from Ukraine they would say yes, especially those who live in the eastern parts that border with Russia.
"The process of independence has always been tumultuous ... and the imperial ambition of the Kremlin they never cease."
Ms Polevaya's memories of Ukraine are wrapped up in a "beautiful childhood" of music, school and speaking both Russian and Ukrainian.
The family spoke Russian at home but at childcare they spoke Ukrainian and once she was old enough to start school, lessons were conducted in Russian but Ukrainian language classes were held.
Coming from a musical family, Ms Polevaya won a place in the Soviet Union's specialist system of music education.
"My father was an amateur musician who played accordion and we had an ancient piano ,,, which made its way with us to the far north of Siberia but unfortunately later on I remember its demise," she said.
The three-tier specialist music education system created by the Gnesiny family started with junior music school.
"The junior music school you would commence at the same time you started regular school and go for seven years if you were a string player, or five for a pianist and the whole idea was when you graduated with seven years of music school it would be compared to a grade six AMEB level," she said.
"Roughly at the same time you would complete minimum general education and then in theory you could continue to study for the equivalent of an associate diploma in music at music college, which depending on where you started would take probably four years, then you could go to the institute which was the tertiary system."
Ms Polevaya auditioned as a pianist but won her place in the music school to study cello.
"There was an audition test for the candidates to enter this junior music school ... then one of the board panel said they had run out of vacancies for piano but 'you have very good finger pads which makes you a suitable candidate for cello'.
"I was a nice child, couldn't say no, so I blinked and said OK. She brought her cello into the classroom, sat down and played something beautiful so that got me."
Her family were initially shocked when she said she won a place to play cello, but anyone who was not a piano specialist had to study piano as a second instrument.
After working hard through the three levels of music education she eventually did a degree in musicology at the then Gnesiny Institute which has since been renamed the Russian Academy of Music.
"So now I play two instruments, I teach as well, and I sing because that was one thing I most of all wanted to do at music school."
Choir rehearsals were always on at the same time as string ensemble so Ms Polevaya joined a separate choir years later while in Siberia and when she eventually moved to Moscow she started taking private singing lessons which led to operatic singing and eventually joined the Faculty of Singing at the Russian Academy of Music.
Thirty years ago she moved to Australia with her then-husband's family and soon gained a job with the Victorian State Opera and over the years several other companies.
"We came straight to Melbourne which is where I stayed until 2014 when I moved, spending a few months in Bendigo and now Ballarat" where she had previously visited friends.
More recently she's been concentrating on more solo singing, as well as music teacher, and playing cello with the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra.
