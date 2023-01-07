The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Ballarat musician's support for injured soldiers and widows of the war in Ukraine

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 8 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elena Polevaya wearing a traditional Ukrainian blouse on a recent visit to Melbourne

Ballarat musician and teacher Elena Polevaya considers it her duty to help support Ukrainians injured and widowed in the conflict with Russia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.