WAIT times continue to soar in Ballarat's major emergency department as health experts warn about the dangers in COVID-19 re-infection and a looming new variant this summer.
An average of 15 Victorian lives have been lost with the deadly virus in the past week, the latest state health department data shows.
While Grampians Health has been unable to confirm COVID-19 hospitalisations in Ballarat Base Hospital, due to the dynamic nature of admissions and recovery, 689 people have been admitted to Victorian hospitals in the past week. Within this, 32 people on average have been in the intensive care unit.
Grampians Public Health Unit chief strategy and regions officer Robert Grenfell confirmed in a statement pressure on the Base emergency department was high.
This comes amid staff furloughs and Christmas-New Year holiday leave.
Burnet Institute chief executive Brendan Crabb took to social media this week to slam the normalisation of COVID-19 in Australia.
Professor Crabb urged people to not think they were bulletproof if they had already been infected with the virus. He said most people were susceptible to re-infection "after a relatively short period (months)" and could be dangerous to acquire, particularly in terms of acute disease and long-COVID.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is causing concern among infection specialists after its rapid spread in the United States. This is the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant detected so far. It spreads rapidly because of the mutations it contains, allowing it to adhere to cells and replicate easily.
The World Health Organisation does not have any data on severity yet, or a clinical picture of its impact. WHO has stated no indication the virus' severity had changed but increased transmission was always a concern.
ABC News reports there have been eight confirmed cases of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 in Australia this week but it was unclear whether it would, as yet, create another concerning wave.
Dr Grenfell said as the community continued to live with COVID-19 for a fourth year, it was important to keep taking steps to protect ourselves, loved ones and at-risk community members.
"If you are unwell, you should stay home and test with a Rapid Antigen Test," Dr Grenfell said. "Continuing COVID-safe practices such as hosting events outdoors and wearing a mask in settings where you cannot social distance can also assist in protecting the community this summer."
There were 202 active COVID-19 cases reported in Ballarat as of Friday. This is about one-third of the active cases recorded in the city leading into Christmas, but, these figures are dependent on people testing and self-reporting positive results.
Dr Grenfell urged anyone who felt unwell, when not an emergency, to consult a general practitioner as soon as possible. He said regular check-ups and maintaining health could also help avoid the need to attend the hospital emergency department.
- with AAP
