Luke Durbridge has been one of Australia's most durable road cyclists in the 2000s.
The West Australian has risen to the top in an era of greats and stayed there as a flagbearer for the sport and country for more than a decade.
He is an Olympian, a multiple world championship medallist, and ridden in eight Tours de France and four Giros de Italia - winning two time trial stages
Despite these deeds and others on the world stage, there is no better example of the 31-year-old's durability than the national road championships.
This journey began with the 2008 under-19 road race title and continued a year later with gold in the under-19 time trial - a result which would set him on the way to becoming one of Australia's all-time greats in the discipline.
Durbridge took out the under-23 time trial championship in 2011 and then in 2012 the first of four elite men's time trial titles.
He would complete back-to-back crowns in 2013 and then salute in consecutive years again in 2020 and 2021.
And to further frank his standing in Australian road cycling, Durbridge also triumphed in 2013 elite men's road race.
As impressive as Durbridge's record is in the time trial, it could be even better.
He's had to settle for second to Lucas Plapp and one of his great rivals Rohan Dennis over the past two years - Dennis in 2022 joining Durbridge as a four-time champion.
Durbridge gets another opportunity to stand on top of the time trial podium in the AusCycling Road National Championships at the Federation University Mt Helen Campus on Tuesday.
With no Dennis, the 37.5km race against the clock opens up.
Road race champion Plapp is back, but Durbridge has a great chance to join Queensloander Nathan O'Neill (2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007) as a five-time champion
Durbridge did put in a power of work at the front of Sunday's road race before retiring, but his powers of recuperation are second to none and will be ready to take on the clock once again.
The same can be said for Plapp, who will be on top of the world after Sunday's triumph.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
