The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

RoadNats: Durbridge gets opportunity to add to time trial record

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 9 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Durbridge aiming for a fifth national elite men's time trial title at Mt Helen on Tuesday.

Luke Durbridge has been one of Australia's most durable road cyclists in the 2000s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.